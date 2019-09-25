Telefunken Announces 49-Inch And 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs In India News oi-Karan Sharma

Telefunken has launched its new 49-inch TFK50QS and 55-inch TFK55KS 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVs for Indian consumers. The smart TVs are equipped with a host of features like HDR10 support, slim design, and a lot more. The company launched these smart TVs in India with a price tag of Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999 respectively. Here are the details:

The 4K smart TVs comes with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels with the Quantum Luminit technology clubbed with HDR 10 support. Both smart TVs sport 20W built-in box speakers. It also comes with pre-installed TV apps like Hotstar, Zee5, Sony Liv, Voot, Sun NXT, Jio Cinema, Eros Now, and more.

You can also cast the content from your smartphone to the TV with the help of E-share screen mirroring. You can use your smartphone as an air mouse to control the TV with your hand gestures.

These Telefunken 4K Smart TVs come with OTA support for regular firmware updates. It uses Content Discovery Engine (CDE) which will help users in searching your favourite content across the OTT apps right from your homepage.

Both 4K smart TVs runs on Android 7.0 version, with 1GB of RAM and 8GB onboard storage. On the connectivity part, the Telefunken 4K Smart TVs offers three HDMI ports, two USB ports, HDMI ARC port, Optical Output, ethernet, and more. These connectivity options will allow you to connect a set-top box, gaming consoles, USB, soundbars/AV receivers, and more.

The smart TVs come equipped with surge protection which will resist power fluctuations, protects the TV from overheating, and excessive moisture. If you are also searching for something in the same budget range then you can grab the TV on Amazon India.

Meanwhile, brands like Xiaomi, TCL have also come up with a wide range of smart TVs in the same price segment. You can also check those TVs to compare and make your decision. It's always better to keep your options open.

