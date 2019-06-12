Thomson Android TVs with 4K Support Launched In India: Price, Specification And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

French-consumer durables firm Thomson has announced the launch its Android TVs, which is priced at Rs 59,999.

The newly launched series is equipped with the Android Oreo (8.1) and will be available in 65 inches, apart from 55, 49 and 43-inch variants.

The device comes with an Android remote with dedicated keys for Google Play and Netflix. the 43-inch variant is priced at Rs 29,999, while the 49-inch variant is priced at Rs 34,999 while the 55-inch is priced at Rs.38,999 and 65-inch variants will be available at Rs. 59,999 respectively.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, Exclusive Brand Licensee of Thomson TVs in India, said "Thomson 65 inches Android tv, which will be India's first 4K official Android that echoes the 'Make in India' initiative. It is a great feeling especially when you have seen the evolution of smart TVs; we had launched Thomson tv with open source 4.4 version and today we are launching an official Android with the latest Oreo version."

"This tv will change the whole ecosystem in India as it comes with some great features like Google Assistant, Netflix, some 5000 more TV apps/games, an inbuilt Chrome-Cast, Dolby sound, 2.5 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM and much more. This will be our first premium tv at a super affordable price starting from 29,999/- for 43 inches, to a never before seen price, 65 inches at 59999/," he said.

For superior experience and top-notch picture & sound quality, Thomson, across sizes 43 to 65 inches, has used a 4K 10 HDR display along with state of the art sound systems- DOLBY Audio and DTS TruSurround. These features will allow users to have a life like experience while watching their favorite videos/shows.

Ajay Yadav, Senior Vice President, Mobiles & Large Appliances at Flipkart said, "We are delighted to continue this journey with Thomson as it makes its way into India's TV space, offering superior Smart TV experience to customers at affordable prices. Flipkart is a one-stop destination for top television brands, comprising the largest Certified Android TV selection in the country. The share of Certified Android TVs among Smart TVs has grown tremendously over the past year and we continue to improve selection and pricing in this segment."