Exclusive: Thomson To Set Up Fourth Manufacturing Plant Next Year, Eye Rs. 500 Crore Revenue News oi-Priyanka Dua

Super Plastronics Pvt Ltd (SPPL), the brand licensee of Thomson TV is now planning to set up another manufacturing plant in India by 2020.

In an exclusive interview with Gizbot, the company's CEO Avneet Singh Marwah said that there are plans to set up another manufacturing plant in India by next year.

"We are planning to open one more unit in the country, "Avneet Singh Marwah said. "We will invest more in the north part of the country," he added.

Thomson TV, which is sold exclusively on Flipkart, fully manufactures in India and currently has three manufacturing facilities in Una, Noida, and Jammu.

Investment Plans And Revenue Expectation

Launched in 2018, Thomson has invested Rs. 150 crore in setting up its third assembly line at their Noida plant. The company is also aiming to grab up to 9 percent market share by 2022 surging from its current market share of 3 percent.

"We are launching products at correct prices and the products we are planning to bring in future will definitely help us to achieve this much market share," said Singh.

Besides the company is all set to launch six premium models this year.

When asked about the revenue Thomson is looking at Singh said the company was able to rake in Rs 400 crore in the last financial year and now plans to increase it by another 100 crore revenue. "We have touched Rs. 400 crore last financial year and now we are eyeing at Rs. 500 in 2019-2020."

Launch Of 4K Android TV

Previously, the company has extended its portfolio with its UD9 40-inch 4K Android-powered TV which is priced at Rs. 20,999.

The TV comes with a Samsung display panel and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat.

It comes with support for 18 languages including Netflix and Amazon Prime services. It can also play 4K videos from YouTube. Besides, the TV is powered by a dual-core processor with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage.

It comes with six preloaded apps and a TV assistant. There is an easy share cast feature that will let you cast content to the TV. In addition, there are two 10W speakers to offer an immersive audio experience.