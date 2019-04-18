Thomson TV Sale on Flipkart: Get Rs.10,000 discount News oi-Priyanka Dua Thomson TV has recently launched UD9 40-inch 4K Android-powered TV is priced at Rs. 20,999/- will be available for purchase online on Flipkart.

Thomson has announced it has completed a year in India this month and now the company is hosting TVs sale on Flipkart with discounts of up to Rs.10,000. The sale will kick-off from April 21 at 12:00 AM.

Besides, the company said that it is growing at an average of 35 percent quarter-on-quarter, the brand is bullish about India and is eyeing revenues of about ₹500 crore in the next 2-3 years span. Having set an ambitious target of 6-7 percent market share by 2020, Thomson continues to bank heavily on e-commerce as its key driver of marketing sale & distribution, which is sure to strengthen its foothold.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, SPPL (Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd., an exclusive brand licensee of Thomson in India), said "Currently we are number two online brand In India, we are excited for this year. You will find more technology tv products from Thomson, which is customized for India consumers. Need to thank Flipkart as they are our Strategic Partners, currently Thomson TVs are available in close to 16000 pincodes."

The TV comes with a Samsung display panel and runs on Android 7.1 Nougat. It supports 18 language content including Netflix and Amazon Prime services. It can play also play 4K videos from YouTube. Besides this, the TV is powered by a dual-core processor with Mali 450 GPU, 1GB RAM, and 8GB storage.