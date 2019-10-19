ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Thomson TVs Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart Diwali Sale

    By
    |

    Flipkart Big Diwali sale will kickstart from October 21 and huge discounts are expected. Flipkart has signed a partnership with Thomson and a huge price slash for Thomson TVs is right around the corner. The festive discount will see Thomson TVs starting from Rs. 5,999 for the 25-inch HD LED television.

    Thomson TVs Sale Price
     

    Thomson TVs Sale Price

    The Thomson TV, 32-inch 32M3277 Pro TV, is now available at Rs. 9,499, whereas the Thompson 43-inch Android 4K TV is available for Rs. 24,999. The 50-inch 50TH1000 Thomson TV costs Rs. 26,499 and 65-inch TV is discounted for Rs. 55, 999. The Flipkart Diwali sale will sell Thompson 40-inch 40M4099 and 40M4099 Pro TVs at Rs. 15,499.

    Also, the Thompson be 50-inch 50TM5090 2019 TV has its price dropped to Rs. 19,999 in three online retailing sites. And lastly, the 55-inch 55TH1000 Thomson TV will cost buyers Rs. 29,999. In a gist, the Thompson TVs are available from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 55, 999, giving users a good range to select from.

    Flipkart Diwali Sale

    Flipkart Diwali Sale

    October has been a month of sales on many online retailing platforms. The upcoming Flipkart Diwali sale will also offer early access to Flipkart Plus members, where the sale will begin a day in advance. The partnership between Flipkart and Thomson can benefit both companies. Thompson TVs aims to sell 1.5 lakh TV units during the Flipkart Diwali sale, to establish a 5 percent foothold in the crowded TV market.

    "Thomson TV, which launched only last year, has become the number 2 selling TV company in the Indian online space. With the increase in sales, this festive season, Thomson TV is eyeing a revenue target of 500 crores," the company said in a statement.

    Smart TVs In Indian Market
     

    Smart TVs In Indian Market

    The TV market has seen many new products coming in, with many smartphone manufacturers debuting their television units. OnePlus and Motorola recently launched their televisions, whereas Xiaomi's Mi TVs have already established a customer base. Moreover, the festive season has given buyers many options to choose from.

    The upcoming Thomson TV sale on Flipkart hopes to win customers with a massive price slash. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited - the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India said: "In just a year we made it to Top 3 online brands in the country. With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale customers have the last chance to avail some great offers that we have lined up for them."

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news home entertainment tv flipkart
    Story first published: Saturday, October 19, 2019, 13:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 19, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue