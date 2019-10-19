Thomson TVs Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart Diwali Sale

Thomson TVs Sale Price

The Thomson TV, 32-inch 32M3277 Pro TV, is now available at Rs. 9,499, whereas the Thompson 43-inch Android 4K TV is available for Rs. 24,999. The 50-inch 50TH1000 Thomson TV costs Rs. 26,499 and 65-inch TV is discounted for Rs. 55, 999. The Flipkart Diwali sale will sell Thompson 40-inch 40M4099 and 40M4099 Pro TVs at Rs. 15,499.

Also, the Thompson be 50-inch 50TM5090 2019 TV has its price dropped to Rs. 19,999 in three online retailing sites. And lastly, the 55-inch 55TH1000 Thomson TV will cost buyers Rs. 29,999. In a gist, the Thompson TVs are available from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 55, 999, giving users a good range to select from.

Flipkart Diwali Sale

October has been a month of sales on many online retailing platforms. The upcoming Flipkart Diwali sale will also offer early access to Flipkart Plus members, where the sale will begin a day in advance. The partnership between Flipkart and Thomson can benefit both companies. Thompson TVs aims to sell 1.5 lakh TV units during the Flipkart Diwali sale, to establish a 5 percent foothold in the crowded TV market.

"Thomson TV, which launched only last year, has become the number 2 selling TV company in the Indian online space. With the increase in sales, this festive season, Thomson TV is eyeing a revenue target of 500 crores," the company said in a statement.

Smart TVs In Indian Market

The TV market has seen many new products coming in, with many smartphone manufacturers debuting their television units. OnePlus and Motorola recently launched their televisions, whereas Xiaomi's Mi TVs have already established a customer base. Moreover, the festive season has given buyers many options to choose from.

The upcoming Thomson TV sale on Flipkart hopes to win customers with a massive price slash. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited - the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India said: "In just a year we made it to Top 3 online brands in the country. With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale customers have the last chance to avail some great offers that we have lined up for them."