Just In
- 16 min ago LG G8s ThinQ Vs OnePlus 7T: Which Is A Better Smartphone In Sub 40K?
-
- 37 min ago Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite With Snapdragon 855 SoC Likely Under Development
- 1 hr ago Reliance Jio Q2 Result: Profit Jumps 45.5% To Rs. 990 Crore
- 1 hr ago Vivo V1907A Shows Up On Geekbench With Android 10 And Snapdragon 855 SoC
Don't Miss
- Sports Yuvraj to Sourav Ganguly, wish you were BCCI president when Yo Yo was demanded
- Automobiles Triumph Diwali Discount Offers: Festive Benefits Available On Select Models
- Movies Bigg Boss Kannada Season 7 Loses Another Contestant! Kishen To Exit If Jaundice Aggravates
- News ED conducts raids on DHFL over alleged links with Dawood aide Iqbal Mirchi
- Finance Using Rent Agreement To Update Your Address In Aadhaar - Note These Points
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, And Shilpa Shetty Gave Us Festive Goals With Their Gorgeous Saris
- Education 5 Things Students Should Know About MHRD Internship Scheme
- Travel Simple Tips And Tricks For Booking Cheap Flight Tickets In India
Thomson TVs Get Massive Discounts During Flipkart Diwali Sale
Flipkart Big Diwali sale will kickstart from October 21 and huge discounts are expected. Flipkart has signed a partnership with Thomson and a huge price slash for Thomson TVs is right around the corner. The festive discount will see Thomson TVs starting from Rs. 5,999 for the 25-inch HD LED television.
Thomson TVs Sale Price
The Thomson TV, 32-inch 32M3277 Pro TV, is now available at Rs. 9,499, whereas the Thompson 43-inch Android 4K TV is available for Rs. 24,999. The 50-inch 50TH1000 Thomson TV costs Rs. 26,499 and 65-inch TV is discounted for Rs. 55, 999. The Flipkart Diwali sale will sell Thompson 40-inch 40M4099 and 40M4099 Pro TVs at Rs. 15,499.
Also, the Thompson be 50-inch 50TM5090 2019 TV has its price dropped to Rs. 19,999 in three online retailing sites. And lastly, the 55-inch 55TH1000 Thomson TV will cost buyers Rs. 29,999. In a gist, the Thompson TVs are available from Rs. 5,999 to Rs. 55, 999, giving users a good range to select from.
Flipkart Diwali Sale
October has been a month of sales on many online retailing platforms. The upcoming Flipkart Diwali sale will also offer early access to Flipkart Plus members, where the sale will begin a day in advance. The partnership between Flipkart and Thomson can benefit both companies. Thompson TVs aims to sell 1.5 lakh TV units during the Flipkart Diwali sale, to establish a 5 percent foothold in the crowded TV market.
"Thomson TV, which launched only last year, has become the number 2 selling TV company in the Indian online space. With the increase in sales, this festive season, Thomson TV is eyeing a revenue target of 500 crores," the company said in a statement.
Smart TVs In Indian Market
The TV market has seen many new products coming in, with many smartphone manufacturers debuting their television units. OnePlus and Motorola recently launched their televisions, whereas Xiaomi's Mi TVs have already established a customer base. Moreover, the festive season has given buyers many options to choose from.
The upcoming Thomson TV sale on Flipkart hopes to win customers with a massive price slash. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of Super Plastronics Private Limited - the official brand licensee for Thomson TVs in India said: "In just a year we made it to Top 3 online brands in the country. With Flipkart Big Diwali Sale customers have the last chance to avail some great offers that we have lined up for them."
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
33,999
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
27,999
-
47,449
-
29,999
-
21,999
-
16,490
-
11,740
-
11,886
-
19,999
-
9,200
-
25,129
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970