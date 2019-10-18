Just In
Mi TV Remotes Sold Separately Now; Price, Availability, More
Xiaomi has become a popular brand in India in the recent past with a wide range of smart products. While the Mi TV range is popular, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer hadn't released any TV accessories independently. There are plenty of accessories for Xiaomi smartphones and now Mi TV accessories will also be available.
Mi TV Remote Price
Mi IR remote and Mi Bluetooth remotes will be sold separately, Xiaomi announced. This is good news for many Mi TV owners who lost or damaged their TV remotes as Xiaomi didn't officially replace them. Those looking for Mi IR and Mi Bluetooth remotes replacements can buy them now for Rs. 199 and Rs. 499 respectively.
During all the mi fan meet interactions over the last few months, you guys have been asking to make this available.— Sudeep Sahu (@laurelsudeep) October 18, 2019
Mi Remote now available on https://t.co/FY3zcRSPHL
Mi IR Remote - 199 https://t.co/hbnLaEhsZ2
Mi Bluetooth Remote - 499 https://t.co/ir6mQ4WxMS pic.twitter.com/9fqhoQSoc2
The Mi TV remote availability was announced on Twitter by Sudeep Sahu, a product manager for Xiaomi in India. The tweet elaborated how Mi fans have been asking/requesting for remotes that can be bought separately. Now, the Mi IR remote and Mi Bluetooth remotes are on sale.
Mi IR Remote, Mi Bluetooth Remote
The Mi IR remote is better suited for those Mi TV models without Bluetooth remote support. The Mi Bluetooth remote, as the name suggests is for the higher-tier models that support Bluetooth connectivity. Both the Mi TV remotes have a similar appearance, but differ largely in their operation. The Rs. 199 priced IR remote works like the usual television remote by sending an infra-red signal to the TV.
On the other hand, the Mi Bluetooth remote has a modern touch that sends Bluetooth signals to the TV. It can also be operated by voice commands with Google Assistant on a paired Mi TV. The Mi Bluetooth remote can also operate other Mi home devices like Mi Air Purifier. The simple and sleek design of the remotes has very few buttons and functionality.
The availability of Mi TV remotes is a welcome move as it can sometimes be damaged or lost. While replacing a TV may take years, users might need a new remote much before that. Pairing a remote with its TV is a simple task, now users can easily replace their remotes as well.
