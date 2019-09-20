ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 70-Inch Goes Official: 4K HDR Display And PacthWall OS Key Features

    By
    |

    Mi TV 4A is the latest entrant in Xiaomi's smart TV lineup. The company has announced a 70-inch variant that offers a 4K HDR LCD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Besides the high-resolution display, the new smart TV is loaded with features and offers multiple connectivity ports and supports digital assistant as well. Here is everything you need to know:

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 70-Inch Goes Officia With 4K HDR Display

     

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 70-inch Specifications And Features:

    The TV is neatly designed and the 70-inch big display is complemented by the ultra-thin body and narrow bezels. Under the hood, it is comes equipped with an Amlogic processor accompanied by 2GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

    The firmware used by the device is PatchWall OS. This is the same OS that is used by the other Mi TVs as well including the Mi TV 4A Pro. The smart TV comes loaded with XiaoAI Assistant that allows controlling the TV via voice commands.

    The Mi TV 4A 70-inch offers multiple connectivity ports. You get two USB ports, one AV (Audio/Video) input, one S/PDIF ports, and three HDMI ports. For audio, the TV is equipped with two 8W speakers. It also supports Dolby Audio and DTS-HD for high-resolution audio output. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity.

    Notably, Redmi (Xiaomi's sub-brand) also launched a 70-inch smart TV recently which offers a same 4K HDR display and runs on Amlogic 64-bit chipset. The only difference here is the 8GB RAM and 16GB internal storage.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 70-inch Pricing And Availability:

    The Mi TV 4A is launched in China for a price tag of RMB 3,999 that converts to Rs. 40,022 approx. The smart TV is slated to go on sale starting today at JD.com, Tmall, Mi Home Stores, and company's online store. As of now, Xiaomi has not announced its availability in India and the other markets.

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
