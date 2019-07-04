Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-Inch Now Retailing On Amazon For Rs.22,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi has quite a wide range of products to offer to the masses ranging from smartphones to smart TVs, smart bands and bulbs, etc. The company is quite popular amongst the consumers for its value for money products, especially Redmi Note series smartphones.

Last year, the company launched a 43-inch Mi LED TV 4A Pro in India which has been well received by the consumers. Until now, the TV was available for purchase on Flipkart.com besides the company's own platforms Mi.com and Mi Home Stores.

The 43-inch TV can now also be purchased from Amazon.in. It's a well-rounded Smart TV that brings a lot to the table. Let's have a look at the details of the Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4A Pro:

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro Now Available On Amazon.in:

The 43-inch Mi TV 4A Pro is retailing for Rs. 22,999 on Amazon.in. This is one of the most affordable 43-inch smart TV available in India. The device is available in Piano Black color and features a metallic finish design. One can also avail no cost EMI offers starting at Rs. 1,083 per month.

What Makes Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro A Good Smart TV?

The 43-inch LED panel offers a full-HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The big display with high-resolution support makes it apt for media consumption. The TV runs on a 64-bit quad-core Amlogic processor clubbed with 1GB RAM and Mali-450 GPU.

The device comes with 8GB storage and packs 20W stereo speakers. It comes with a built-in Chromecast and Google voice command support. To connect external speakers, there is a 3.5mm audio jack.

The connectivity aspects include Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802 11 b/g/n, three HDMI and two USB ports. Coming to the software, the Mi TV 4A Pro ships with Android 8.1 Oreo topped with PatchWall interface. Besides, Xiaomi has also collaborated with Hotstar, Zee5, and Sony Live amongst others to offer over 700,000+ hours of content.

All these capable hardware with a reasonable price tag of Rs. 22,999 makes the Mi TV 4A Pro one of the best Android TV available in India.

