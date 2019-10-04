ENGLISH

    Xiaomi Records Over 250,000 Mi TVs Sale During Festive Season Sale

    By
    |

    Xiaomi has recently launched its latest lineup of smart TV in India. Now, the company is claiming that it has sold over 250,000 MI TVs during the festive sale on an e-commerce websites like Amazon India, Flipkart and its own Mi.com. According to the announcement, Mi TVs are the highest TV sold products on Flipkart and Amazon India. The company claims that it has recorded sell of 43 Mi TVs per minute during the festive sale.

    Xiaomi Records Over 250,000 Mi TVs Sale During Festive Season Sale

     

    During the sale, Xiaomi has offered huge discounts on its TVs which might be the reason for achieving such a feat. The company has announced the news via its official Twitter handle.

    "Mi Fans, we're on a record-breaking streak this #DiwaliWithMi. @MiTVIndia has sold 2.5 lakh #MiTVs across http://mi.com, @amazonIN & @Flipkart. Interesting fact: We've sold 43 #MiTVs every minute. This calls for a celebration," reads Mi India Tweet.

    Xiaomi Records Over 250,000 Mi TVs Sale During Festive Season Sale

    According to the company, it has sold the the Mi TV 4C Pro 32-inch and the Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The Mi TVs has also become the best seller for Flipkart as well, according to the company.

    Some of the Mi TVs are already out of stock, you can grab the Mi LED TV 4C Pro 32-inch which is listed for Rs 11,499. The Mi 4A Pro 43-inch variant is up for sale with a discounted price of Rs. 19,999. The company has recently launched its Mi TV 4X series in the country in 65-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, and 40-inch variant. The new additions are also a part of a sale on all the three aforementioned platforms.

    Read More About: xiaomi mi tv gadgets news
    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 12:30 [IST]
