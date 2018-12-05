Tom Cruise wants you to turn off motion smoothing on your modern tv: Here is why?

People tend to follow the lifestyle or instruction given by a superstar. What if I tell you that Tom Cruise is suggesting users to turn off a setting on your modern smart television to experience the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home?

Yes, Tom Cruise has released a new video on Twitter, where he is suggesting users to turn off a feature, which is mostly turned on by default on the majority of the smart televisions or LED TVs. Tom Cruise from the set of Top Gun is suggesting users to turn off Motion Smoothing smart televisions to stop "Soap Opera Effect" on your modern television.

I’m taking a quick break from filming to tell you the best way to watch Mission: Impossible Fallout (or any movie you love) at home. pic.twitter.com/oW2eTm1IUA — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) December 4, 2018

What is Motion Smoothing?

Motion smoothing is also called as Motion interpolation or motion-compensated frame interpolation, which will generate an intermediated frames to make the scene more fluid, which will compensate for the motion blur effect.

Why Motion Smoothing is terrible?

As explained, the Motion Smoothing effect will introduce a duplicate layer of animation picture to offer more fluidic visuals, which will disturb the scene, especially an action scene. Most of the motion pictures are captured in 24fps format, and Motion Smoothing will double the frames per second, resulting in a 48fps format, which will disturb the complete scene.

Motion Smoothing is called as Auto Motion Plus on Samsung Televisions, Motion Flow on Sony Televisions, and TruMotion on LG Televisions. Most of the brands come up with their own terminology for the Motion smoothing effect.

How to turn off Motion smoothing?

How to Turn off Motion Smoothing on a Samsung Television

Go To Settings > Expert Settings > Turn off Auto Motion Plus

How to Turn off Motion Smoothing on a Sony Television?

Go To Settings > Picture & Display > Advanced Settings > Motion Flow > Turn Motion Flow off

How to Turn off Motion Smoothing on an LG Television?

Go to Settings > Picture Settings > Picture Mode Settings > TruMotion off

How to Turn off Motion Smoothing on any television?

Search for Turn off Motion Smoothing [your television brand name] on any search engine