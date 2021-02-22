Just In
- 25 min ago Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza February Offers 2021: Discount Offers On Realme Smartphones
-
- 37 min ago LG W41 Series With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched In India; Price Starts At Rs. 13,490
- 2 hrs ago Motorola G100 With Snapdragon 870 Chipset Appears On Geekbench; Is It New Moto Edge S?
- 3 hrs ago Reliance Jio SIM Activation Process: Here's How To Activate Reliance Jio SIM And Data Services
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Best Beauty Looks From Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021
- Automobiles New Bajaj Pulsar 180 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs 1.08 Lakh
- Movies OMG! Kapil Sharma Spotted On A Wheelchair At Mumbai Airport; Fans Start Concerning About His Health
- News Inspiration4: Bone cancer survivor Hayley Arceneaux to join billionaire on SpaceX flight
- Finance Post Office FD vs Bank FDs: A Comparison For Your Personal Finance Space
- Sports Boxing: Indian women end their campaign on top spot with 5 gold medals at the 30th Adriatic Pearl Tournament
- Education Kamdhenu Gau Vigyan Prachar Prasar Exam Cow Science Postponed
- Travel Best Places To Visit In India In March
Vi Launches Video On Demand Services; Offering Movies On Rent For 48 Hours
Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of new services for its customers on Monday. The new services are known as the Pay Per View model, where customers can watch movies in four languages, such as English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Besides, the company has joined hands with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.
The Pay Per View model allows its users to watch the content without extra cost after recharging their prepaid and postpaid plans. The Pay Per View also enables users to watch content in their language, whenever, they want to watch.
Movies And Other Benefits Available This Partnership: Details
Additionally, Vi Pay Per View services are offering more than 380 movies, including Joker, Scoob, Joker, and more movies that will cost you Rs. 120. However, the prices of the other movies are at Rs. 60. All these movies will be available for 48 hours. Also, there is a Chromecast feature that will allow Vi users to watch movies on smart televisions.
To access the Hungama content, Vi customers have to install the Vi Movies & TV application from the Play Store. Now, you have to tap on the movie you want to watch and enter your mobile number. Now, you need to enter the OTP and click on the rent option. Then, Rs. 120 will be deducted from the main balance.
This development comes after Vi partnered with Voot Select to offer premium content to its users. Notably, Voot is providing two plans, which are priced at Rs. 99 and Rs. 999. Surprisingly, Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, and MTNL are not offering the Voot Select app; however, Vi plans that are priced at Rs. 248, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 595, Rs. 599, Rs. 795, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595 are offering content from this application.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
51,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000