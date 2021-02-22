Vi Launches Video On Demand Services; Offering Movies On Rent For 48 Hours News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vi (Vodafone-Idea) has announced the launch of new services for its customers on Monday. The new services are known as the Pay Per View model, where customers can watch movies in four languages, such as English, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. Besides, the company has joined hands with Hungama Digital Media Entertainment.

The Pay Per View model allows its users to watch the content without extra cost after recharging their prepaid and postpaid plans. The Pay Per View also enables users to watch content in their language, whenever, they want to watch.

Movies And Other Benefits Available This Partnership: Details

Additionally, Vi Pay Per View services are offering more than 380 movies, including Joker, Scoob, Joker, and more movies that will cost you Rs. 120. However, the prices of the other movies are at Rs. 60. All these movies will be available for 48 hours. Also, there is a Chromecast feature that will allow Vi users to watch movies on smart televisions.

To access the Hungama content, Vi customers have to install the Vi Movies & TV application from the Play Store. Now, you have to tap on the movie you want to watch and enter your mobile number. Now, you need to enter the OTP and click on the rent option. Then, Rs. 120 will be deducted from the main balance.

This development comes after Vi partnered with Voot Select to offer premium content to its users. Notably, Voot is providing two plans, which are priced at Rs. 99 and Rs. 999. Surprisingly, Airtel, Reliance Jio, BSNL, and MTNL are not offering the Voot Select app; however, Vi plans that are priced at Rs. 248, Rs. 399, Rs. 449, Rs. 499, Rs. 555, Rs. 595, Rs. 599, Rs. 795, Rs. 819, Rs. 1,197, Rs. 2,399, and Rs. 2,595 are offering content from this application.

