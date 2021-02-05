Vi Revises Family Postpaid Plans In Four More Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vodafone-Idea has recently revised dozens of prepaid plans in the country. Now, the telecom operator has revised its plans in four more circles, i.e. Tamil Nadu, Kolkata, Maharashtra & Goa, and Chennai. This is the second time in two months that Vi increased the prices of postpaid plans.

Earlier, Vi increased prices of Rs. 598, Rs. 699, Rs. 649, and Rs. 799 plans in the Uttar Pradesh circle. But now, these revised plans are available in five circles, including the UP East region. Notably, these Family Postpaid plans are available in the 17 circles.

Vi New Postpaid Plans In India: Details

The new postpaid plans are now available at Rs. 649, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, Rs. 948, and Rs. 1, 348. While in other circles these plans are still the same, such as Rs. 598, Rs. 749, Rs. 899, and Rs. 999. This clearly shows that Vi is looking at the demand for Family postpaid plans and that's why it is revising the prices in selected circles only.

Vi Revised Family Plans: Details

Coming to the first revised postpaid plans of Rs. 649, where Vi is providing two connections (primary and secondary). This plan ships 80GB of data in total, where the primary user will get 50GB of data and the secondary user will get 30GB of data. Besides, the primary users will get 200GB of data rollover facility, while the other person will get only 50GB of data. This plan is offering unlimited calling along with 100 messages. Earlier, this plan is priced at Rs. 549.

Then, there is a plan of Rs. 799 Family postpaid plan, where users are getting three connections. This plan ships 120GB of data, where the primary user will get 60GB, 30GB, and 30GB of data. It includes unlimited calling, 100 messages per month (100 messages to all connections). Then, there is a pack of Rs. 999, which ships 200GB data to five connections (80GB data to a primary connection and 30GB data to each connection).

Lastly, there is a plan of Rs. 1,348, where users will get unlimited data to a primary connection and 30GB of data to another connection. Furthermore, this plan is offering Vi Movies and TV subscription for one year, Zee5 Premium subscription for one year, Netflix subscription for one year, and Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs. 999 again for one year. Earlier, this Family plan is priced at Rs. 1,099.

