Vu to launch Android TV models on March 13 to compete with Xiaomi

Vu Televisions appears to be all set to launch a smart TV on March 13. The company has sent out the media invites for the event to happen in Bengaluru on Tuesday. And, it is clear that the company is aiming to compete with Xiaomi, which launched the Mi TV 4A smart TVs and 55-inch 4K HDR Mi TV at competitive price points lately.

In the invite, Vu Televisions indicates that it will introduce Android TV models. The tagline reads, "Okay Google, Let's Vu". Though the company has already launched Android-based smart TV models earlier, it looks like this one will be its first Android TV offering. As these models are expected to compete with the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A, we can expect them to be priced competitively.

Well, Vu Televisions has come up with Android-based TVs in India before. In February, the company announced the Quantum Pixelight LED TV in two variants - 65-inch and 75-inch models. These variants carry premium price points of Rs. 2,60,00 and Rs. 4,00,000 respectively. The Quantum Pixelight LED TV runs the company's proprietary operating system called Premium Smart. Also, this model from TV is exclusive to the online retailer Flipkart.

Talking about Xiaomi, the company unveiled the 55-inch Mi LED Smart TV along with the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi Note 5 Pro smartphones in February. And, this model carries a price tag of Rs. 39,999 in the country. In addition to these, the company recently launched the Mi TV 4A models. The 32-inch model is priced at Rs. 13,999 and the 43-inch model is priced at Rs. 22,999. All these Xiaomi smart TVs are based on PatchWall AI-based interface, which has been optimized for the Indian audience with two 10W dome speakers and more ports.

Given that the Xiaomi smart TV models are priced reasonably, Vu Televisions has to keep the pricing of its upcoming Android TV models reasonably to tap into the market, which is price conscious. Let's wait until March 13 to know more about these models.