Vu Cinema TV Now Available On Amazon: Features, Price, And More News oi-Priyanka Dua

Vu has recently launched its new smart TVs in India, and now it is available on Amazon. The newly launched television comes in three sizes i.e 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. In fact, after this launch, the company is expanding its partnership with the e-commerce giant.

Vu Cinema TV: Features And Offers

The company has launched three models, and the first one is priced at Rs. 26,999, the 50-inch smart television is priced at Rs. 29,999, and the 55-inch is available at Rs. 33,999. All three televisions are available on Amazon. These televisions are available at a 10 percent discount, SBI Credit card, and EMI options as part of its ongoing sale. Besides, buyers will get Rs. 2,150 off on exchange offer.

All three smart TVs feature 4K OLED display along with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It comes with Pixelium Glass, which the company can enhance picture brightness by 40 percent. It features a bezel-less design and Dolby Vision. Apart from that, the company is offering LED Matrix, Adaptive Luma software, and 40W sound output for good audio experience. The televisions come with four speakers, in which two master speakers and two are tweeters.

Furthermore, the smart TV features a quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The new televisions run Android 9.0 Pie. It is loaded with Google Games, Movies, Google Play Store, and more. It also supports Google Chromecast and AirPlay features. On the connectivity front, it has two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, AV input, RF port, and headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the Economic Times reported that most of its buyers are below 40 years. "Over 90 percent of our buyers are below the age of 40 years. Our televisions are customized both for picture and sound for over-the-top media services and cricket. In a recent exchange program in Flipkart, we saw almost 57 percent of the models which were exchanged are that of Sony, Samsung, and LG," Vu Technologies, Chairman Devita Saraf was quoted by the newspaper.

