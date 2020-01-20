Just In
- 16 min ago Glance Lockscreen: Brilliant Content Platform With Seamless Shopping Built-in
-
- 18 min ago Flipkart Republic Day Sale Offers Huge Discounts On Premium Smartphones
- 38 min ago Cellphone Price Might Get Costlier By 30% : Report
- 1 hr ago Amazon Starts Rolling Out Electric Delivery Vehicles In India
Don't Miss
- Movies Amazon Teases 14 New Shows: Abhishek Bachchan, Manoj Bajpayee, Saif Ali Khan And More In
- Sports Ishant Sharma sustains ankle injury before Test squad announcement
- Finance 8 Good and Safe Best Demat Accounts to Open
- News South India gets first Sukhoi Su-30 MKI squadron to vigil over Indian Ocean Region
- Lifestyle 8 Things You Can Say To Your Partner And Make Them Feel Guilty For Cheating On You
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Haryana In 2020
- Automobiles Tata Is Set To Launch The Facelifted BS6 Nexon On 22 January
- Education Tanmatra: A Women Leadership Programme From IIM Bangalore
Vu Cinema TV Now Available On Amazon: Features, Price, And More
Vu has recently launched its new smart TVs in India, and now it is available on Amazon. The newly launched television comes in three sizes i.e 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch. In fact, after this launch, the company is expanding its partnership with the e-commerce giant.
Vu Cinema TV: Features And Offers
The company has launched three models, and the first one is priced at Rs. 26,999, the 50-inch smart television is priced at Rs. 29,999, and the 55-inch is available at Rs. 33,999. All three televisions are available on Amazon. These televisions are available at a 10 percent discount, SBI Credit card, and EMI options as part of its ongoing sale. Besides, buyers will get Rs. 2,150 off on exchange offer.
All three smart TVs feature 4K OLED display along with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It comes with Pixelium Glass, which the company can enhance picture brightness by 40 percent. It features a bezel-less design and Dolby Vision. Apart from that, the company is offering LED Matrix, Adaptive Luma software, and 40W sound output for good audio experience. The televisions come with four speakers, in which two master speakers and two are tweeters.
Furthermore, the smart TV features a quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The new televisions run Android 9.0 Pie. It is loaded with Google Games, Movies, Google Play Store, and more. It also supports Google Chromecast and AirPlay features. On the connectivity front, it has two USB ports, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, AV input, RF port, and headphone jack.
Meanwhile, the Economic Times reported that most of its buyers are below 40 years. "Over 90 percent of our buyers are below the age of 40 years. Our televisions are customized both for picture and sound for over-the-top media services and cricket. In a recent exchange program in Flipkart, we saw almost 57 percent of the models which were exchanged are that of Sony, Samsung, and LG," Vu Technologies, Chairman Devita Saraf was quoted by the newspaper.
-
19,990
-
22,300
-
29,865
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,989
-
1,07,899
-
14,999
-
36,990
-
71,990
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
64,882
-
34,989
-
14,999
-
24,999
-
42,900
-
19,999
-
13,999
-
9,999
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
35,990
-
12,000