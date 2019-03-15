Vu launches Android 4K TV in India: Price, specification & more News oi-Priyanka Dua The four different variants (43", 50", 55", 65") support 4K HDR 10 technology and 4K Upscaling.

Vu television has announced the launch of four new Android 4K TV models ranging between 43-inch screen size to 65-inch screen.

The new TV is powered by Android 4K TVs with the most recent Android Oreo 8.0. The four different variants (43", 50", 55", 65") support 4K HDR 10 technology and 4K Upscaling.

The new range also supports features like Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio, and a complete access to the Google ecosystem, including Play store, Google Games, Google Movies and certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, SonyLIV, Eros Now, ZEE5, and Hungama.

Complemented with 4K Upscaling as well as MPEG noise reduction and Gamma correction, the smart TV adapts standard and HD broadcasts (up to 1080i and 1080p) in ultra HD format (3840p or higher) with an impeccable detail enhancement.

Commenting on the latest development, Devita Saraf, Chairman & CEO, Vu TV said, "Vu is on a mission to completely revolutionize the video viewing experience by orchestrating the perfect confluence of innovation and technology. The Premium Android 4K TV range is in line with the same vision, extending to our customers a host of ultramodern features that are also easy on the pocket. We are confident that Vu's Premium Android TVs, much like its predecessors, will emerge as a chart-topper in the market."

The OD22 slim design minimizes visual distractions, and the next-generation premium range effortlessly connects with WIFI, USB, HDMI, AV, and other external devices is hassle-free.

The pricing range starts from Rs. 43,000 for 43 Vu Premium Android 4K TV, Rs. 51,000 for 50-inch model, Rs. 59,000) for the 55-inch model and Rs. 64,999 for the 65-inch variant.

The Premium Android 4K TV by Vu is available both online and offline.