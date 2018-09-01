Lenovo collaborates with Dolby launches the first laptop with Dolby Vision HDR

Dolby Laboratories and Lenovo have announced the launch of the world's first laptop featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System.

The new Lenovo Yoga C930 combines cinema-inspired HDR imaging technology with speakers, custom-designed by Dolby, that deliver breakthrough moving audio.

"Lenovo and Dolby have a longstanding partnership in marrying advanced audio and imaging technologies with intuitive devices," said Johnson Jia, Senior Vice President and Acting General Manager of Lenovo Intelligent Devices Group's Consumer PCs and Smart Devices. "We're excited for entertainment lovers to get fully immersed into the amazing multimedia experiences offered by the new Yoga C930."

The new laptop is developed to optimize the audio experience for this device.

This will allow consumers to enjoy an immersive Dolby Atmos Speaker System experience in all of the Yoga C930's laptop or tablet usage modes.

"Dolby pushes the boundaries of innovation, bringing new ways to enhance consumer experiences," said Giles Baker, Senior Vice President, Consumer Entertainment Group, Dolby Laboratories. "The Yoga C930 with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System sets a new bar for entertainment on the go."

Dolby Vision can deliver colors never seen before on a screen, incredible contrast, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The result is a refined, lifelike image that will make you forget you are looking at a screen.

Lenovo also announced a lineup of other devices featuring Dolby technologies, including:

1 ThinkPad X1 Extreme featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos

2 Yoga S730 featuring Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos Speaker System

3 Yoga Book C930 featuring Dolby Atmos