Vu launches Pixelight, UltraSmart, Premium Android TV series in India, starts at Rs 14,500

Indian television brand Vu has announced the launch three new television series- the Vu Pixelight TV, Vu UltraSmart TV, and Vu Premium Android TV.

The newly launched TV comes with a Vu VOD Upscaler technology to provide users with an enriching video and audio experience for content like Netflix, Youtube, Amazon Prime, and others.

The UltraSmart TVs are the most affordable between the three lineups and will be available in three sizes i.e 32-inch at Rs. 14,500, 40-inch will cost you around Rs 21,000 and 49-inch is priced at Rs. 31,000 respectively.

While the Vu Pixelight TVs comes in four sizes i.e 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch and the most expensive also come is priced at Rs. 35,000, Rs. 42,000, Rs. 47,000 and Rs. 72,000 for 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch.

"The revolutionary VOD Upscaler technology has been in development for more than 3 years, with 107 man years of engineering effort to create it. Vu makes television for the new- age consumer who wants to experience detailed picture quality and sound clarity, beautiful aesthetics and a world of content. Having a customer-centric approach has led Vu to the unwavering loyalty of the customers- high net worth individuals and young professionals," Devita Saraf, Chairman & CEO said.

Vu Pixelight 4K TV



Vu Pixelight 4K TV comes equipped with revolutionary technology that delivers upscaled picture and sound quality for streaming Video on Demand (VOD). Vu puts more control in your hands with the Pixelight Remote with 4 Hotkeys to instantly access built-in Premium Licensed apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and YouTube, and an apps menu with plenty of Indian apps and content too, for example, Eros Now, Hungama Play and many more. The Vu Pixelight HDR technology delivers vivid and clear visuals which, added to built-in Dolby Audio and DTS technologies, makes for an immersive entertainment experience.

Vu UltraSmart TV

The Vu Ultrasmart Full HD TV (Available in 32,43,49) comes loaded with licensed Netflix, Prime Video and YouTube apps - all immediately accessible on its 4-Hotkeys remote. The High Bright Panel and built-in Dolby and DBX-TV audio deliver incredible picture and sound quality, all housed in a sleek piano design body.

Vu Premium Android TV

The new age Vu Premium Android 4K TV is powered with HDR 10 & Dolby Vision technology, which helps upscale details by maximizing contrast and color accuracy to deliver immersive 4K HDR picture quality without losing details. Combined with built-in high-quality Dolby MS12 Audio and & DBx-tv, Vu delivers wider soundstage audio clarity to your content.

It runs with Android 8.0 OREO which enables access to the entire Google Ecosystem along with certified apps like YouTube, Hotstar, etc through Vu ActiVoice remote which creates a more engaging and effortless opportunity to use videos & apps in the fastest way.