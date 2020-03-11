Just In
Vu Televisions Launches Premium 4K Android TV With Dolby Vision Support
After launching smart televisions for the youth, Vu television has announced the launch of a new 4K TV in India. The premium 4K TV comes in three different sizes. The first and the basic model is available with a 43-inch display and it is priced at Rs. 29,999. Secondly, there is a 50-inch model which is priced at 32,999. Lastly, you'll get a 55-inch model at Rs. 36,999, respectively. In fact, it is planning to launch more Full HD TVs in the country.
The newly launched televisions range will be available on Flipkart. The company has also announced some discounts as an introductory offer. The 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch televisions will available at Rs. 24,999, Rs. 27,999, and Rs. 31,999, respectively.
Vu Premium 4K TV: Details
The premium 4K TV lineup supports Dolby Vision along with 400 nits of brightness. The televisions range comes with HDR10 and VOD upscale technology, which the company claims will offer good colors while watching content.
Apart from that, the television comes with a 30W front-firing speaker setup along with Dolby Audio support. It is fuelled with 64-bit quad-core processor. It runs Android Pie operating software. Meanwhile, the company said it has already sold 1.5 million units in the last five years, and it is providing services in 19,000 pin codes.
The new range also comes with Vu Activoice remote, which can be activated by only voice. Besides, there's a Cricket mode. The newly launched new range of televisions comes with pixelium glass technology, and it is likely to compete with Xiaomi's Mi TV series and Thomson smart televisions series.
The company had launched the Cinema televisions. It features three sizes such as 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch, respectively. The smart TVs come with a 4K OLED display along with 3840 x 2160 pixels resolution. It also has Pixelium Glass, which Vu said will offer 40 percent more brightness.
