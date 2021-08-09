Xiaomi Eyeing Premium Smart Speaker Category With New Product? News oi-Rohit Arora

Mi Mix 4 isn't the only exciting upcoming new product from the house of Xiaomi. The tech giant is also expected to unveil a new high-end smart speaker that will debut alongside the new smartphone. A teaser has emerged on Chinese microblogging platform Weibo and some Chinese media outlets showing a cylindrical speaker with a message, "A symphony of technology and art".

The poster shows a pianist sitting inside the cylindrical speaker housing hinting towards a speaker system that could deliver high-resolution audio in a compact form factor. Notably, this will be the brand's first high-end smart speaker to fight the likes of Apple, Amazon, Sonos and Google.

We don't have much information on the design and specifications part at the moment; however, it is confirmed that the teased product will be a smart speaker with support for dual-band Wi-Fi that would make it serve as a central hub within a smart home ecosystem. Xiaomist.com, a website suggests the speaker carries a model number- L16A and will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi.

Xiaomi is already selling one Mi smart speaker in India; however, it targets price-conscious buyers. With a high-end smart speaker, Xiaomi can shake up things in the premium smart speaker market in India, which is dominated by the likes of Google Nest and Amazon Echo products. A Xiaomi smart speaker with powerful audio and similar features at a lesser price can spice up the smart speaker market.

Moving on, the brand will also unveil the much anticipated Mi Mix 4 flagship smartphone. The new handset is expected to come with the top-tier Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC with 12GB of RAM. The Mi Mix 4 will bring a futuristic design and will flaunt an under-display camera setup.

The Mi Mix 4 is expected to feature a revamped camera system and industry-leading fast-charging technology. We might be looking at a handset flaunting a 6.67-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The new Mi mix flagship can offer a 5,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast-charging support and class-leading 70W, or even higher wireless charging support. This could be the most ambitious Xiaomi flagship in the year 2021 and might even topple the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

You won't have to wait longer for Xiaomi to drop the ball since the event starts tomorrow in China. Watch this space because we will be bringing all the updates from Xiaomi's big event.

Image Source: Gizmochina.com

Best Mobiles in India