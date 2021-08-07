Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Promo Poster, Teaser Out: What To Expect? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Come this August 10, Xiaomi will take the wraps off the highly anticipated Xiaomi Mi MIX 4. The company has been quite vocal about teasing the upcoming smartphone's features on its social media channels. One of the latest teasers revealed by Xiaomi hints at a few features that we can expect from the smartphone. In addition to this, a promo poster of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 has been spotted at a shopping center.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Promo Poster

As per the promotional poster of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 at a store via MyDrivers, there is an inscription that the smartphone flaunts a full-screen, ceramic body, which is similar to a piece of artwork. Also, the front of the device appears to be free from any notch or cutout to house the selfie camera sensor and the screen seems to be surrounded by thin bezels.

Moving on to the rear, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone is seen to flaunt a massive square-shaped camera unit that appears to flaunt three sensors, laser autofocus, and an LED flash unit. As per rumors, one of the sensors is a periscope lens. The details of other sensors are not known and we need to wait for the launch for further details.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Teaser

Going by an official teaser image on the social media handles of Xiaomi, the Mi MIX 4 is seen to come with the UWB technology. There is a silhouette of what looks like the smartphone pointed towards a TV. From this, the device is seen to flaunt curved edges. In another teaser image, the company has teased the presence of under-display camera technology. Also, it shows the full-screen display sans any obstructions. This is in line with the multiple reports we have seen in the past and the promotional poster seen above as well.

Detailing the UWB technology, it is a radio-based communication tech for short-range use for both stable and fast data transmission. This is claimed to be a more advanced version of Bluetooth and it is touted to precisely locate smart devices at a centimeter-level. Previously, one of the reports hinted that the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will have a UWB chip and this leak falls in line with it. Also, it is said that it will be used by Mi Share, the company's peer-to-peer file transfer service. We are yet to see if the UWB tech will support other accessories similar to Samsung and Apple smart tags.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Global Launch

While the announcement of the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 in China is pegged for August 10, there is no word regarding the global launch of the smartphone. It is believed that the flagship smartphone will take a long time to make its way to the global markets. Despite this fact, it has been teased that the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will not disappoint anyone's expectations. This was revealed by the head of the PR department of Xiaomi Global, Agatha Tang. However, only an official confirmation from Xiaomi can shed light on the Xiaomi Mi MIX 4's global release and availability plans.

Best Mobiles in India