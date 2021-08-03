Mi MIX 4 With In-Display Selfie Camera Leaked; What Makes It Stand Out? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Xiaomi is gearing up for a couple of launches this month, including the Mi MIX 4 flagship. The upcoming Mi MIX 4 is tipped to pack several unique features, including the highly anticipated in-display selfie camera. Now, alleged live images of the Mi MIX 4 with the in-display selfie camera have surfaced online.

Mi MIX 4 Live Images Spotted

The leaked images were shared by the Chinese publication IT Home, where the report claims to have captured the pictures at the supplier's unit. Going into the details, the Mi MIX 4 will reportedly include three in-display sensors, which are the selfie camera, fingerprint sensor, and light sensor.

While the fingerprint sensor and the light have been under the display for a while, it's the selfie camera that's attracted everyone's attention. Here, Xiaomi has placed the selfie camera in the middle of the display, which is quite surprising as one would expect it to be at the top of the smartphone.

Apart from this, the Mi Mix 4 is tipped to flaunt a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with curved edges. The Snapdragon 888+ chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is said to power the smartphone. The Mi MIX 4 was also rumored to include a 5,000 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support, along with 70W wireless charging support.

Mi MIX 4 In-Display Selfie Camera: What Makes It Stand Out?

Xiaomi's Mi MIX 4 will be the first of many. The in-display selfie camera on the smartphone is one of the most unique features, something that hasn't appeared on any other phone so far. That said, the exact specification of the in-display camera is still under wraps. At the rear, the Mi MIX 4 was spotted with 50MP triple cameras.

The report further suggests the Mi MIX 4 could launch on August 10. Incidentally, Xiaomi is celebrating its 10th anniversary on August 11 and the company could launch the Mi MIX 4 to mark the celebrations. The launch would make the Mi MIX 4 the first commercially available in-display selfie camera phone.

The price of the Mi MIX 4 is also much discussed. Reports suggest it could be priced at RMB 6,000 (around Rs. 70,000). However, its global availability is still unclear and we're not sure if it'll make it to the Indian market.

Best Mobiles in India