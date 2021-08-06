Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Snapdragon 888 Plus Processor Confirmed Via Geekbench; Flagship Game Changer? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Xiaomi is all in the headlines with its first under-display camera smartphone dubbed the Mi MIX 4. The smartphone is not just grabbing the attention for its future design approach, but also top-notch hardware. The processor and RAM details have been tipped several times via leaks and rumours. The same has been confirmed by the Geekbench database ahead of the official launch.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4; A Flagship Game Changer?

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 is expected to rattle the premium smartphone segment with its under-display camera technology which allows the device to offer a full view design. This is one of the company's last year's patents which is going commercial earlier than expected.

The rumour mill has been churning out details related to display specifications and design. A recently leaked video showcased the crazy flexible form factor of the display with the under-display camera intact. This also suggested the panel's ruggedness addressing durability concerns of the users.

In addition to the futuristic display, the Mi MIX 4 is also tipped to pack premium end features. It is likely the next most premium smartphone by Xiaomi. The Snapdragon 888 Plus is another flagship feature this smartphone will offer; which brings us back to the Geekbench listing.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 Specifications Leaked On Geekbench

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 has been listed at the Geekbench database with the 2106118C model number. Several other platforms have revealed the same model number for the upcoming Xiaomi flagship. Moreover, the listing reaffirms the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor paired with Adreno 660 GPU as suggested via previous leaks.

The other latest upcoming flagship lineup to offer this chipset is the iQOO 8. But, the missing under-display camera from the iQOO 8 series would give the Xiaomi flagship an edge. In addition to the processor, the benchmark website confirms 12GB RAM and Android 11 OS. The storage capacity if we go by leaks might be up to 256GB.

If we speak of the benchmark scores, the Mi MIX 4 achieved 857 and 2995 points in the single-core and multi-core tests on Geekbench. The information tipped by the Geekbench listing is limited to the processor and benchmark scores. Nevertheless, with all the available information it is clear that Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 will be a game-changer in many ways.

