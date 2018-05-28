Xiaomi launches Mi TV 4C, 4S, and 4X: Price, features, and more

Xiaomi has launched a new series of smart TV models ahead of its upcoming mega event on May 31. The company has added three new TV's in its Mi TV 4 series portfolio, Xiami has launched two new TV -the MI TV 4C, Mi TV 4X, and Mi TV 4S-the TVs are launch at a size range from 32-inch to 55-inch.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S (55-inch)

Out of the four model, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 55-inch is one of the most expensive TV which comes with a price tag of RMB 3299 (approx Rs 35,000). The smart TV comes with an interesting curved design with a resolution of 4K display and 60Hz refresh rate, along with 178-degree viewing angle.

On the hardware part, the TV is powered by a 64-bot quad-core processor clubbed with a 2GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. It is equipped with two Dolby Audio support 8W speakers, and H.264/265 decoding. On the connectivity part, the TV offers three HDMI ports, two USB port and one AV, Ethernet, S/PDIF and analogue signal DTMB port.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X (55-inch)

The 55-inch Mi TV 4X comes with 4L HRD display. The TV sports ultra-narrow bezels on the sides, along with that it features a piano paint design. However, this is not a curve design like the 55-inch Mi TV 4S.

On the hardware part, the TV houses a 64-bit quad-core processor clubbed with 2GB of RAM along with an 8GB of internal storage. The smart TV sports dual 8W speakers with support for Dolby Audio. The TV is priced at RMB 2,799 (approx Rs 30,000).

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S (43-inch)

The Mi TV 4S with 43-inch display doesn't come with a curved display, unlike its 55-inch model. The lack of curved display brings down the price to RMB 1,799 (approx Rs 19,100).

This smart TV sports a 4K Ultra HD display with 8ms response time, along with 60Hz refresh rate, and 178-degree viewing angle. The smart TV is powered by a quad-core processor, clubbed with 1GB of RAM, and 8GB built-in storage. On the connectivity part, it shares most of the connectivity options like the 55-inch model.

Xiaomi's Global Mi Home Experience Store in Delhi: Products Rundown

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C (32-inch)

This one is the most affordable smart TV in the lot, the new Mi TV 4C comes with a 32-inch display. The smart TV comes with a price point of RMB 999 (approx Rs 10,600). its sports an HD display panel with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels, along with a 6.5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle.

Under the hood, it houses a 1.5GHz ARM Advanced multi-core chipset, paired with 1GB of RAM, and 4GB of onboard storage. On the Connectivity options, it offers two HDMI ports, and one AV, USB, Ethernet, S/PDIF and analogue signal DTMB port each.

All the four Mi TV models are currently up for pre-bookings in China. The sale for the TVs will kick start from May 31, on the same day when Xiaomi is hosting its mega anniversary event. Moreover, there are many rumors suggesting that the company will launch the flagship Mi 8 smartphone, Mi Band 3 and many more.