Xiaomi launches the Mi Bluetooth Speaker 2 in India for Rs 799

After unveiling a slew of smart home products, Xiaomi has now introduced the new Mi Compact Bluetooth Speaker 2 without much fanfare in India. Priced at Rs 799, the new speaker comes with a compact design and claims to play music for up to 6 hours when the volume level is at 80 percent. It also has an inbuilt microphone for calling.

You can buy the new speakers in a Silver color variant through the company's official India website. The new Mi Speaker 2 has Bluetooth v4.2 with a range of 10 meters, and an audio frequency range of 200Hz to 18KHz. It is juiced by a 480mAh battery, but the company isn't bundling a Micro-USB cable with the speakers.

As for the controls, you get a single physical button which offers multiple functionalities. For instance, pressing the button for two seconds will power it on or off, while a short press will act as a play/pause button and will also accept phone calls. To reject the call, you'll have to press the button for one second. To reset the device to its factory settings, the button needs to be pressed for six seconds.

Additionally, the company also launched a new flagship Mi Experience store in Bengaluru, the 4th one in India after Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The company recently opened its first COCO store in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, after the government allowed 100% automated SBRT.

Xiaomi recently reached another milestone in 2018, but this time, not for its aggressive smartphones, but for building the largest light mosaic (logo) in the world. The company has got its name on the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS books with the new feat.

Depicting its popular Mi logo, the light mosaic was laid out by assembling 9,690 bulbs. This Guinness World Records achievement now sits on the terrace of Xiaomi's new head office in Bengaluru.

The light mosaic by the Chinese smartphone giant was a special initiative by its brand marketing team in India to focus on company's impressive run in the Indian market. The brand grew exponentially in just 3 years since its inception to become the no. 1 smartphone brand of the nation.