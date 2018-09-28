Xiaomi gets its name registered in the Guinness Book of World Records

Xiaomi has reached another milestone in 2018, but this time, not for its aggressive smartphones, but for building the largest light mosaic (logo) in the world. The company has got its name on the GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS books with the new feat.

Depicting its popular Mi logo, the light mosaic was laid out by assembling 9,690 bulbs. This Guinness World Records achievement now sits on the terrace of Xiaomi's new head office in Bengaluru.

The light mosaic by the Chinese smartphone giant was a special initiative by its brand marketing team in India to focus on company's impressive run in the Indian market. The brand grew exponentially in just 3 years since its inception to become the no. 1 smartphone brand of the nation.

Additionally, the company also launched a new flagship Mi Experience store in Bengaluru, the 4th one in India after Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The company recently opened its first COCO store in Vashi, Navi Mumbai, after the government allowed 100% automated SBRT.

Besides, Xiaomi has also announced its Redmi Note 6 Pro in Thailand. On the specifications front, the smartphone packs a 6.24-inch display with an FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 86%. It also has a notch on top of the screen offering an aspect ratio of 19:9.

The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. While previous rumors suggested the presence of a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, the same hasn't been announced by the company.

The device comes equipped with a quad-camera module. It comprises two cameras on the rear while two cameras on the front. The rear module has a 12MP and a 5MP sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. This camera app offers AI scene detection, AI Beautify 4.0, AI Portrait 2.0 and EIS.

The dual selfie camera setup includes a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP selfie secondary sensor. On the connectivity front, the device offers 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi. It runs Android Oreo with MIUI 9.6 skin atop. The device draws power from a massive 4000mAh battery.