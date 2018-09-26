Xiaomi unviels Mi Experience store in Bengaluru: The first COCO store in India

Xiaomi has launched a new flagship Mi Experience store in Bengaluru, which is the first flagship experience store in Bengaluru and the 4th one in India after Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai. The Mi Experience store in Bengaluru is located in Embassy Tech Village, Devarabisanahalli. Do note that, the Mi Experience store in Bengaluru is located in the Xiaomi India head office.

A user can buy every Xiaomi products available in India at the Mi Experience store. Similarly, the company also showcases other Mi products which are yet to launch in India and available in China. Mi Projector, Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner, Mi Washing Machine, Mi Heater, Mi Bike, Mi Scooter and Mi Ninebot are some of the some of the products that you get to experience at the Xiaomi Mi Experience store in Bengaluru.

If you want to experience the yet-to-be-launched Xiaomi Products in Bengaluru, then the Xiaomi Mi Experience centre is the place to go. Additionally, Xiaomi has also revealed that the Mi Experience store in Bengaluru is a COCO store, which means that the Bengaluru store is company owned company operated and this is the first COCO Experience store in India. The company is also in a plan to launch 100 Mi stores across the country by Q2 of 2019.

Proud to announce that we inaugurated the company owned company operated Mi Experience Store at our office today. This store offers all the products launched in India and some of the other cool products launched globally. Which product do you to try out 1st? 😉 #FutureLivesHere pic.twitter.com/FrKnOmUkCU — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 26, 2018

Xiaomi is all set for the launch of smart accessories including Mi Air Purifier 2, Mi Band 3, and other products in India on the 27th of September. The company is likely to announce additional products and accessories on the same day as well.

What do you think about the Xiaomi Mi Experience store? Does your city have one? and what is the first product that you like to experience in the Mi Experience store?