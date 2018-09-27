Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro goes official in Thailand; priced around Rs. 16,000

After numerous leaks and speculations, the Redmi Note 6 Pro has been announced in Thailand. The official MIUI forum in Thailand has listed the details of the smartphone. It appears to have almost identical specifications as its predecessor, the Redmi Note 5 Pro launched earlier this year. The upgrades include a notch display and the presence of dual selfie cameras.

Talking about its pricing, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is priced at THB 6,990, which is approximately Rs. 16,000 in India. Given the company's track record in launching its affordable models in the Redmi series in India, we can expect the latest offering to be launched in the country in the coming months.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications and features

When it comes to the technical specs, the Redmi Note 6 Pro bestows a 6.24-inch display with a FHD+ resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 86%. As there is a notch on top of the screen, it appears to have an aspect ratio of 19:9. The notch provides room for the two selfie cameras, proximity sensor and earpiece.

At its heart, this smartphone comes with an octa-core Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. While the rumors were suggesting at the presence of a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, the same hasn't been announced by the company. And, it has a microSD card slot for additional storage space.

For imaging, the smartphone from Xiaomi's stable comes with a quad-camera module. It is the first Xiaomi smartphone to arrive with such a camera setup. It comes with dual cameras at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/1.9 aperture and LED flash. This camera module comes with AI scene detection, AI Beautify 4.0, AI Portrait 2.0 and EIS. The dual selfie cameras include a 20MP primary sensor and a 2MP selfie secondary sensor.

The other aspects on board the device include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Wi-Fi. It runs Android Oreo topped with MIUI 9.6. Like the newly launched Redmi 6 series of smartphones, we can expect this one to also get the MIUI 10 update in the coming months. It has a micro USB charging and a 3.5mm audio jack intact. The device gets the power from a 4000mAh battery that will render a long-lasting backup.