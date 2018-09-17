Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro live image leaked: Quad-cameras, 6.26-inch display, 4000 mAh battery

Related Articles
- Huami to launch new Amazefit smartwatch on September 17
-
- Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 now available for sale on Flipkart for Rs 1,499
- Xiaomi MIUI Security app gets Mi Protect and Mi Recycle features
- Poco F1 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage goes on open sale
- Video: Xiaomi's Poco F1 put through stringent tests: Will it survive?
- Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro gets stable MIUI 10 OTA update in India
Xiaomi has sold more than 5 million units of the Redmi Note 5 smartphones (including the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro). And now, we have fresh information about the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, aka, the Redmi Note 6 Pro.
There have been several leaks and speculations about the specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, stating some of the main features of the mobile. As of now, we know that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM. Considering the leak, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to launch in India by the end of 2018, and, is expected to be priced similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.
Live image leak
The live image of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has surfaced online, which hints at the features and specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Overall, compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will offer an overall upgrade.
The leaked live image hints that the Redmi Note 6 Pro is already in the production line.
Quad-cameras (4 cameras)
The Redmi Note 6 Pro will not be the first budget or mid-tier smartphone to launch in India with a quad-camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the first Redmi device to launch in India with a quad camera setup.
According to the leaked image, the Note 6 Pro moniker will have dual cameras on the front, and, dual cameras on the back. The phone will offer a 12 MP + 5 MP camera setup with large 1.4-micron pixels on the back and a selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Do note that the 5 MP and the 2 MP sensors are depth sensors, which will be used to get the depth of field details to get bokeh effect.
The primary camera on the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be similar to the Poco F1's primary camera setup.
Big battery, bigger display
The leaked image does confirm that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 6.26-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The leak affirms that the smartphone will have a notch display with a higher screen to body ratio.
Lastly, the leak does shed some light on the battery capacity. As expected, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery, similar to the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The battery is expected to offer similar battery life as of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There is no mention of fast charging. Albeit, considering the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to offer Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 capability.