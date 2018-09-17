ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro live image leaked: Quad-cameras, 6.26-inch display, 4000 mAh battery

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC

By

Related Articles

    Xiaomi has sold more than 5 million units of the Redmi Note 5 smartphones (including the Redmi Note 5 and the Note 5 Pro). And now, we have fresh information about the successor to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, aka, the Redmi Note 6 Pro.

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro live image leaked: Quad-cameras, 6.26
    Source  

    There have been several leaks and speculations about the specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro, stating some of the main features of the mobile. As of now, we know that the smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with at least 6 GB RAM. Considering the leak, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to launch in India by the end of 2018, and, is expected to be priced similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

    Live image leak

    The live image of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has surfaced online, which hints at the features and specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Overall, compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will offer an overall upgrade.

    The leaked live image hints that the Redmi Note 6 Pro is already in the production line.

    Quad-cameras (4 cameras)

    The Redmi Note 6 Pro will not be the first budget or mid-tier smartphone to launch in India with a quad-camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the first Redmi device to launch in India with a quad camera setup.

    According to the leaked image, the Note 6 Pro moniker will have dual cameras on the front, and, dual cameras on the back. The phone will offer a 12 MP + 5 MP camera setup with large 1.4-micron pixels on the back and a selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Do note that the 5 MP and the 2 MP sensors are depth sensors, which will be used to get the depth of field details to get bokeh effect.

    The primary camera on the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be similar to the Poco F1's primary camera setup.

    Big battery, bigger display

    The leaked image does confirm that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 6.26-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The leak affirms that the smartphone will have a notch display with a higher screen to body ratio.

    Lastly, the leak does shed some light on the battery capacity. As expected, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery, similar to the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The battery is expected to offer similar battery life as of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There is no mention of fast charging. Albeit, considering the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to offer Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 capability.

    Story first published: Monday, September 17, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 17, 2018
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue