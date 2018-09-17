Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro live image leaked: Quad-cameras, 6.26-inch display, 4000 mAh battery

Live image leak

The live image of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro has surfaced online, which hints at the features and specifications of the Redmi Note 6 Pro. Overall, compared to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will offer an overall upgrade.

The leaked live image hints that the Redmi Note 6 Pro is already in the production line.

Quad-cameras (4 cameras)

The Redmi Note 6 Pro will not be the first budget or mid-tier smartphone to launch in India with a quad-camera setup. However, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be the first Redmi device to launch in India with a quad camera setup.

According to the leaked image, the Note 6 Pro moniker will have dual cameras on the front, and, dual cameras on the back. The phone will offer a 12 MP + 5 MP camera setup with large 1.4-micron pixels on the back and a selfie camera setup with a 20 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor. Do note that the 5 MP and the 2 MP sensors are depth sensors, which will be used to get the depth of field details to get bokeh effect.

The primary camera on the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be similar to the Poco F1's primary camera setup.

Big battery, bigger display

The leaked image does confirm that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 6.26-inch display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The leak affirms that the smartphone will have a notch display with a higher screen to body ratio.

Lastly, the leak does shed some light on the battery capacity. As expected, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will have a 4000 mAh Li-ion battery, similar to the Redmi Note 3, Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 5, and Redmi Note 5 Pro. The battery is expected to offer similar battery life as of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. There is no mention of fast charging. Albeit, considering the Redmi Note 5 Pro, the Redmi Note 6 Pro is expected to offer Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 capability.