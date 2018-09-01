Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro to use Snapdragon 660

Xiaomi is quite successful in the Indian market as it has come up with numerous affordable smartphones that do not compromise on the features and specifications. Back in November last year, the company launched the Redmi 5A in the country. And, in February this year, the Redmi Note 5 Pro with advanced features such as dual rear cameras was launched. Now, it looks like these smartphones will get their successors soon.

The rumors regarding the Redmi Note 6 Pro are rife of late. A few days back, this smartphone was spotted receiving the EEC certification. Going by the certification database, the device might carry the model numbers M1806E7TG and M1806E7TH. Now, a Weibo post via Smartprix reveals key hardware specifications of the upcoming device. Notably, the Weibo post has been taken down instantly.

Hints at Snapdragon 660 SoC

The information leaked by a Chinese tipster claims that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro might make use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC. Besides the processor details, it also reveals that there could be two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

If the presence of the Snapdragon 660 chipset turns out to be real, then the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be a significant upgrade to that of the Redmi Note 5 Pro. We say so as the device uses a Snapdragon 636 SoC that uses eight Kryo 260 CPU cores clocked at 1.8GHz. On the other hand, the Snapdragon 660 SoC will use four 2.2GHz Kryo cores and four 1.95GHz Kryo cores.

Expected Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro price

Lately, the popular Twitter-based tipster Roland Quandt revealed that the global variant of the Redmi Note 6 Pro could be launched in two storage variants as mentioned above and in three colors - Gold, Blue and Black. In addition to this, he also revealed that the smartphone could be priced at 200 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000) and 250 euros (approx. Rs. 20,000) for the two variants.

Redmi 6 series India launch

While there is no concrete information regarding when the Redmi Note 6 Pro could be launched in India, it has been confirmed that the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro will be launched in the country on September 5. The confirmation came from the media invites and the teaser shared by the company's India head.