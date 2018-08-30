Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro India launch pegged for September 5

We have been coming across reports regarding the launch of the Redmi 6 series of smartphones in India in the recent times. Now, there is good news for the Redmi fans in the country as there is a confirmed launch date for these devices. Manu Kumar Jain, Xiaomi Global VP and Managing Director of Xiaomi India has confirmed the imminent launch via a tweet. Also, the company has started sending invites for the launch event slated for September 5.

Well, the Xiaomi executive has posted a tweet today stating, "#DeshKeNayeSmartphones! Mi fans! We've got more than one for you! Coming very soon." Though there is no clarity on the exact device, the number 6 in the video and the three smartphone outlines show that it could be the Redmi 6 series. Notably, two of these smartphones seem to have no display notch while the third one appears to have one hinting that it could be the Redmi 6 Pro.

Redmi 6 series September 5 launch

While his tweet doesn't reveal any launch date, the media invites sent by the company confirms that the Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro will be launched on September 5. The launch event will be held in New Delhi. This confirms the previous reports suggesting an early September launch date of these Xiaomi smartphones.

MediaTek processor likely

Back in 2014 Ericsson filed a lawsuit against Xiaomi and this barred the company from releasing smartphones with MediaTek SoCs in India. As a result, the Chinese company retorted to using Snapdragon chipsets in its devices in India. Now, the legal battle has come to a settlement and Xiaomi is free to launch smartphones based on MediaTek processors in the country.

Expected price in India

While the pricing of these smartphones is yet to be announced, we know that these devices will be priced reasonably in the market. From the Chinese pricing, Xiaomi Redmi 6A base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space is expected to be priced around Rs. 6,500. The Redmi 6 Pro is likely to be priced around Rs. 10,500, Rs. 12,500, and Rs. 13,500 for the three variants. Finally, the Xiaomi Redmi 6 is expected to be priced around Rs. 8,500 and Rs. 10,500 respectively for the two variants.