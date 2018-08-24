Xiaomi Redmi 6 could be coming to India in early September

Just a few days after the unveiling of the Poco F1 from the sub-brand of Xiaomi, there is another good news for the Redmi fans in India. The Redmi 6, which was launched in China in June could be coming to India as early as next month. What's interesting is that this device will be launched with a MediaTek processor instead of a Snapdragon chipset.

According to a recent report via Smartprix citing a report by a renowned YouTube channel, Xiaomi Redmi 6 will be launched in India in the first half of September. It will be a part of the pre-festival launch in the country. Interestingly, it will be the first Xiaomi phone featuring a MediaTek chipset after a gap of four years. Notably, the first generation Redmi Note used a MediaTek SoC in 2014.

Xiaomi and Ericsson lawsuit

Back in 2014 Ericsson filed a lawsuit against Xiaomi and this barred the company from releasing smartphones with MediaTek SoCs in India. As a result, the Chinese company retorted to using Snapdragon chipsets in its devices in India. Now, the legal battle has come to a settlement and Xiaomi is free to launch smartphones based on MediaTek processors in the country.

September launch tipped

This is not the first time we are coming across reports suggesting a September launch date for the Xiaomi Redmi 6. An earlier report that surfaced in July suggested that the smartphone could be launched alongside the Redmi 6A in August or September. However, subsequent reports firmly hinted at a September launch.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 specifications

To recap on specifications, the Redmi 6 is the first one to feature the new 12nm Helio P22 SoC. The smartphone makes use of a 5.45-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The device runs Android 8.1 Oreo topped with MIUI 9.

For imaging, the upcoming smartphone bestows a dual-camera setup at its rear with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, PDAF and LED flash. Up front, it has a 5MP selfie camera with a similar f/2.2 aperture. There is a hybrid SIM slot, a fingerprint sensor, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, dual microphones and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Redmi 6 gets the power from a 3000mAh battery to keep the lights turned on.

Expected price in India

While there is no official word from Xiaomi regarding the Redmi 6 India launch, it is expected to be priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country.