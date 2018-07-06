Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A India launch pegged for September

Xiaomi announced the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A smartphones in China on June 12. These models were followed by the Redmi 6 Pro. These new smartphones are already available in the Chinese market. Now, the Indian availability is being speculated. A fresh report by 91mobiles suggests that the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A could be launched in India in September. Previous reports tipped at an August launch date.

Back in 2014, Ericsson filed a case against Xiaomi to stop the company from using MediaTek chipsets in its smartphones in India. Eventually, Xiaomi started launching devices with Snapdragon SoCs in India. As the lawsuit has been settled, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A with MediaTek SoCs are likely to be launched in the country.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A specifications

As mentioned above, the Redmi 6 and Redmi 6A are expected to be the first MediaTek smartphones to arrive in India. The Redmi 6 comes fitted with a 5.45-inch HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 80.7%.

Under its hood, the smartphone employs an octa-core MediaTek P22 (MT6762) processor clocked at 2GHz. This processor is teamed up with an IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. The smartphone has been launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space. Both these variants support expandable storage support up to 128GB with a microSD card.

There is a fingerprint sensor at the rear, an infrared sensor, dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within. For imaging, the Redmi 6 makes use of a dual-camera setup with 12MP+5MP sensor combination and AI capabilities. The selfie camera is a 5MP unit with support for AI Face Unlock.

Some specifications of the Redmi 6A are identical to those of the Redmi 6. The differences are in the processor, storage, RAM, and camera departments. This smartphone comes with a 2GHz quad-core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 128GB of additional storage. It features a 13MP rear camera with LED flash and a 5MP selfie camera. The smartphone misses out on a fingerprint sensor but has an infrared sensor on board.

