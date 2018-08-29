Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro global launch could be imminent

Back in June, Xiaomi unveiled three smartphones in the Chinese market - Redmi 6, Redmi 6A and Redmi 6 Pro. It is the Redmi 6 Pro that was globally launched as the Mi A2 Lite alongside the Mi A2, which is the global variant of the Mi 6X. Now, it looks like there is a new device allegedly dubbed Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Information regarding this upcoming Xiaomi smartphone comes from the popular tipster Roland Quandt. His tweet hints that the Redmi Note 6 Pro will arrive in variants - 3GB RAM + 32GB storage space and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage space. The device will be launched in Gold, Black and Blue colors.

He also reveals that these variants could be priced at 200 euros (approx. Rs. 16,000) and 250 euros (approx. Rs. 20,000). And, his tweet tips that the pricing could be cheaper in the other markets and it might arrive in more colors too.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro rumored specs

As of now, there is no word regarding the Redmi Note 6 Pro's specifications. Given that the Redmi Note 5 Pro is a popular budget smartphone and one of the bestselling devices in the Indian market, its sequel is expected to be even better. But, as it goes with the previous devices in the Redmi 6 lineup, this could be an incremental upgrade to its predecessor.

Going by the same, if the Redmi Note 6 Pro might arrive with a Snapdragon 660 SoC used by the Mi A2. There is an increased possibility for the smartphone to have a higher screen-to-body ratio than the Redmi Note 5 Pro. This shouldn't be surprising as it is the trend set by the smartphones launched in the recent times.

Though there are speculations regarding the Redmi Note 6 Pro, we are yet to get an official confirmation from the company about this smartphone. We need to wait for a few more weeks to know more about this upcoming Xiaomi device as a Chinese announcement should happen before the global launch.