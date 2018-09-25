Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Geekbench listing shows Snapdragon 636 SoC and 4GB RAM

Xiaomi likely working on the Redmi Note 6 Pro and the device is expected to be launched sometime soon. This smartphone will be the sequel to the Redmi Note 5 Pro that is one of the bestselling smartphones. Even before an official confirmation from the company, several leaks and speculations have revealed the details of this smartphone. Now, the smartphone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmark database revealing its hardware specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro Geekbench listing

Going by the Geekbench listing via MySmartPrice, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will arrive with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, which was used by its predecessor as well. While it shows that this processor will be paired with 4GB RAM, we can expect a 6GB RAM variant as well. And, it appears to run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box.

When it comes to the scores, it appears to have scored 1332 and 4675 points in the single-core and multi-core tests. These scores are in line with those of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Rumored specifications and features

From the previous reports, we have a fair idea of the alleged Redmi Note 6 Pro specifications. It is expected to bestow a 6.2-inch FHD+IPS display with a resolution of 2280 x 1080 pixels. It is expected to be launched in multiple storage and RAM configurations.

For imaging, there could be a dual camera module as seen in its predecessor. This one is believed to feature a dual camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor. The camera is said to feature the AI capabilities as this feature has become a standard one nowadays. For selfies, it is likely to have a dual camera arrangement with 20MP + 12MP sensors though we have our doubts on it. Notably, a live image of the smartphone leaked showing the quad-camera setup. If this turns out to be true, then it will be the first Redmi device to be launched with quad cameras.

The other goodies of the device are expected to be a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, a metal unibody design, a capacious 4000mAh battery and multiple color options. Though there will be a juicy battery as used by the Redmi Note 5 Pro, we doubt that it will have support for fast charging.