    Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Up For Sale In India – Price, Offer And Key Features

    By
    |

    Xiaomi is gradually gaining success in its lifestyle product portfolio, the company has recently launched a series of products in India and now it has also launched the Mi Beard Trimmer which comes with a price tag of Rs. 1,199. From today onwards the company has started selling the product on Mi.com and Amazon India. So if you are interested in buying the Mi Beard Trimmer then get your self one before the units went out of stock.

    Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Up For Sale In India – Price And Offer

     

    Xiaomi Mi Beard Trimmer Key Features

    While talking about the design of the timmer I must say that its look very premium in black color design. The circular length setting controller on the trimmer is adding more charm to the device. During the launch of the product Xiaomi's India head and Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain has mentioned that the trimmer is designed in India and it for Indians.

    Apart from that the Mi Trimmer also comes with IPX7 certification which means it is a waterproof device. Apart from that Mi Beard Trimmer comes with 40 length settings which allow you to tweak while trimming.

    The company claims that 5 minutes of charging can offer up to 10 minutes of trimming time and a full charge can last up to 90 minutes. It took 2 hours to charge the device fully and the trimmer can also be used by connecting it to a power bank.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 27, 2019, 17:00 [IST]
