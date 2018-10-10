ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi Box S with 4K HDR support announced for Rs 4,450

Xiaomi Mi Box S runs on Android TV OS

    Xiaomi has officially launched the Xiaomi Mi Box S, the latest Android TV Box from Xioami with premium features like 4K and HDR Video playback. The Android TV Box from Xiaomi also comes with a dedicated Google voice search button on the remote, which can be used to access Google voice search.

    The Xiaomi Mi Box S is an upgraded model to the Xiaomi Mi Box, which was initially launched in 2016. The Mi Box S is priced at $59.99 (Rs 4,450) and will be available for pre-order on wallmart. The device will start to ship from November 2018.

    The major highlight of the Xiaomi Mi Box S is the fact that it can stream 4K HDR content on streaming services like Amazon Prime Videos and Netflix.

    Xiaomi Mi Box S features and specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Box S runs on Android TV 8.1 OS with support for Google Assistant and Chromecast. The remote also comes with a dedicated Netflix button, which can be used to access Netflix on a single click.

    Concerning I/O, the Xiaomi Mi Box S has a full-sized HDMI port, USB-A port, and an AV port. The device does support video playback from external storage devices like hard discs and pen-drives. The Mi Box S can also be used as a gaming console, by downloading games from Google Play Store.

    An unknown quad-core processor powers the Xiaomi Mi Box S with Cortex-A53 CPU and Mali 450 GPU, coupled with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage.

    Regarding connectivity, the device supports dual-band Wi-Fi (both 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz) with Bluetooth 4.2. The Mi Box S also offers excellent audio output using Dolby Digital Plus + DTS surround sound.

    The remote runs on Bluetooth and supports Google voice search. The device also supports a wide range of video formats (VP9，H.265，H.264，MPEG1/2/4，VC-1，Real8/9/10). As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaomi Mi Box S what so ever.

    Pre-order Xiaomi Mi Box S here

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 10, 2018, 10:23 [IST]
