Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro With 8K Video Playback, 4K Display Launched

Xiaomi has added new smart devices to the market during its event in China today. Among the newly announced is the Mi Full Screen TV Pro series that come in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch 4K TV range. The new range of smart TVs has Amologic 12nm T972 chip developed in-house collaboration with Amlogic. The announcement revealed other features of the TVs.

Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro Features

The Mi Full Screen TV Pro series are architected with quad-core A55 processor with up to 1.9GHz clock speed. Xiaomi says the TVs come with an improved performance of 63% and an improved power efficiency of 55%.

The Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro has an aluminium alloy chassis with a metal base and a 3D kevlar back design. The launch showed that the TVs have a narrow bezel full-screen design that gives the viewer up to 97% screen-to-body ratio.

Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro Specifications

Xiaomi has released the Mi Full Screen TV Pro series in 3 variants 43-inch, 55-inch, and a 65-inch display with 3840 X 2160 pixels, 178-degree viewing angle, and HDR10. The new range of Xiaomi TVs has 2GB RAM and 32GB storage and is powered by 1.9GHz Amlogic Cortex Quad-Core Cortex A55 T972 12nm processor with PatchWall support for Android TV.

The new Xiaomi TVs support up to 8K video playback enabled with the 9th gen image processing engine. It also supports H.264, Real, MPEG1/2/4 and have stereo speakers, DTS audio, and Dolby audio systems. For connectivity, there is WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz / 5GHz) and Bluetooth support. There are also three HDMI (1 contain ARC) and two USB, and Ethernet connection support.

Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro With IoT

The Xiaomi Mi Full Screen TV Pro is enabled with AIOT technology that assists the user with smart interconnection among devices. It means that the TV can receive information from IoT devices, display IT devices' status, remotely control IoT devices and supports voice control. Xiaomi has also enabled the TV series to run Patchwall AI and come with built-in XiaoAI Ai Assistant.

Mi Full Screen TV Pro Price

The Xiaomi Mi TV Pro 43-inch model is priced at 1499 yuan (roughly Rs. 14,930), the 55-inch TV costs 2399 yuan (Rs. 23,880 approx.), and the 65-inch variant costs 3399 yuan (converts to Rs. 33,835). All the three variants are available for order today and will go on sale in China on September 27.

