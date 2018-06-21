Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 launched in India for Rs. 1,499; exclusive to Mi.com

Amidst the speculations regarding the India release of the Redmi 6, 6A and 6 Pro smartphones, Xiaomi has launched a new audio product in the country. The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 has been launched in the country for a pricing of Rs. 1,499. Notably, this new Bluetooth speaker has been launched right on time to celebrate the World Music Day (June 21).

Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 features a minimalist design. It has a 5W speaker and Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity. This Bluetooth speaker from Xiaomi is touted to render 7 hours of battery life with uninterrupted music playback.

Priced at Rs. 1,499, this product is exclusive to Mi.com and the sale has debuted. Similar to the Mi Bluetooth Speaker Basic 2, this one also comes in Black and White color variants.

The Mi Pocket Speaker 2 comes with Bluetooth 4.1 and renders an effective coverage of up to 10 meters. The device gets the power from a 1200mAh battery. As mentioned above, this battery can power the Xiaomi speaker up to 7 hours even on continuous music playback. The battery can work between -10 degrees Celsius and 40 degrees Celsius.

Measuring 60 x 60 x 93.3 mm in dimensions, the Mi Power Speaker 2 features a polycarbonate body and ABS material. It features an aluminum alloy build at its top. There is an LED status indicator at the front and an inbuilt microphone to let users make calls. It goes without stating that the music playback will be paused on receiving a call.

Notably, the company's previous audio product - the Mi Pocket Speaker didn't make its way into the Indian market. Besides speakers, the company also sells a range of headphones or earphones including the Mi Headphones Comfort, Mi In-Ear Headphones Pro HD, Mi Earphones and Mi Earphones Basic in the country.

Lately, Xiaomi opened its 1000th service center in India in Hyderabad, Telangana. This is the 1000th service center since 2014, when the company debuted its operations in the country. These service centers are spread across 600 cities and almost 50% are authorized repair Mi TV units.