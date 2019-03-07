Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 first flash sale in India: Buy the most affordable Android TV today News oi-Vivek Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 comes with a 20W speaker setup

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 is one of the most affordable smart television available in India, powered by Android TV OS. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 was launched along with the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro on the 28th of February.

For the first time, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 will be available on the 7th of March in a flash sale model (first come first serve), where users can buy the smart television from Flipkart or Mi.com.

The smart-television retails in India for Rs 12,990, and the television will be available on the 7th of March 2019 @12:00 PM on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home. If you are interested in buying the Mi TV 4A Pro 32, then make sure to pre sign-in to the following sites for hassle-free buying experience.

Buy the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 here

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 specifications

First and foremost, the latest smart-television from Xiaomi comes with a 32-inch 720p (HD Ready) IPS LED display with an exact resolution of 1366 x 768p with a 178 degree of viewing angle.

The smart-television packs in a dual 10W speaker setup, offering a total sound output of 20W. The smart-television runs on Android TV OS (Android 8.1 Oreo) with custom PatchWall UI (via an app), which offers a ton of value-added content.

The Amlogic Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core SoC with Mali-450 MP3 GP powers the smart television with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The television does feature dual USB 2.0 ports, 3x HDMI ports, LAN port, AV port, 3.5mm headphone jack (out), and also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n for wireless connectivity.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch weights at 4 KG and packs in a ton of features like built-in Google Chromecast, Google Play Store access, and a Bluetooth powered Mi-Remote.