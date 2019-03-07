ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 first flash sale in India: Buy the most affordable Android TV today

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 comes with a 20W speaker setup

    By
    |

    The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 is one of the most affordable smart television available in India, powered by Android TV OS. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 was launched along with the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 and the Redmi Note 7 Pro on the 28th of February.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 first flash sale in India

     

    For the first time, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 will be available on the 7th of March in a flash sale model (first come first serve), where users can buy the smart television from Flipkart or Mi.com.

    The smart-television retails in India for Rs 12,990, and the television will be available on the 7th of March 2019 @12:00 PM on Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home. If you are interested in buying the Mi TV 4A Pro 32, then make sure to pre sign-in to the following sites for hassle-free buying experience.

    Buy the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 here

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32 specifications

    First and foremost, the latest smart-television from Xiaomi comes with a 32-inch 720p (HD Ready) IPS LED display with an exact resolution of 1366 x 768p with a 178 degree of viewing angle.

    The smart-television packs in a dual 10W speaker setup, offering a total sound output of 20W. The smart-television runs on Android TV OS (Android 8.1 Oreo) with custom PatchWall UI (via an app), which offers a ton of value-added content.

    The Amlogic Cortex-A53 64-bit quad-core SoC with Mali-450 MP3 GP powers the smart television with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. The television does feature dual USB 2.0 ports, 3x HDMI ports, LAN port, AV port, 3.5mm headphone jack (out), and also supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n for wireless connectivity.

    The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch weights at 4 KG and packs in a ton of features like built-in Google Chromecast, Google Play Store access, and a Bluetooth powered Mi-Remote.

     

    Read More About: xiaomi news television
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue