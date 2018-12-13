ENGLISH

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 receives a major software update with improved HDR support

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 runs on Android 8 Oreo

    Xiaomi is known to offer timely software updates for their whole suite of smartphones, and the company is doing the same for their smart television series as well. Xiaomi has started to roll out a new software update for the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49, which is a mid-tier smart television from Xiaomi with a 1080p display, which retails for Rs 31,999.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 receives a major software update

     

    The updates add some of the new features and improve the already available features on the latest Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 smart-television. Here are the complete details on the newest software release for the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49.

    New Features and improvements

    • Long press power key on Mi Remote to turn off the screen with content playback in background 
    • Auto detect source name
    • Detect external device source name for connected devices
    • Improved Wi-Fi connection for more stable connectivity
    • Improved responsiveness for special use case
    • Improved HDR performance for video output for HDR content from connected devices
    • Dynamic background changes with color picked from selected posters
    • New font across PatchWall UI
    • New Universal search UI with One page design
    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 receives a major software update

    How to update to the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49?

    Connect the television to the internet via Ethernet or Wi-Fi, Go to settings, Software-update, and check for the latest software update and click install.

    Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 49 specifications

    The Xiaonu Mi TV 4A Pro 49 comes with a 49-inch IPS LED screen with 20W dual stereo speaker setup with custom PatchWall UI on top Android TV OS. The display offers 1920 x 1080p resolution with 60Hz refresh rate and 178 degrees of viewing angle with a response time of 6.5ms.

    The smart-television is powered by a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor (Cortex A53 CPU and Mali-450 MP3 GPU) with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage with dual USB-A ports, triple HDMI ports, ethernet port, AV out, and an S/PDIF port.

    This is the one of the first television from Xiaomi with Android TV OS (certified by Google with a smart remote that supports voice search via Bluetooth connectivity). Users can switch between stock Android skin on PatchWall UI skin with a menu option.

    Story first published: Friday, December 14, 2018, 7:00 [IST]
