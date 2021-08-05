Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-Inch Launched: Here’s What It Offers For Rs. 15,999 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi is already dominating the smart TV market segment in India with its affordable and aggressively priced offerings. In a recent development, the company has launched yet another model in the country silently. The model in question is the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch.

Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C Price

The latest offering from the company is available for an introductory price of Rs. 15,999. Given that it is an introductory price, we can expect the cost of the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch to get expensive soon. However, there is no word regarding the exact pricing for now.

The Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch will go on sale in India starting from today, August 5 at 12 PM. Those who are interested in purchasing this new affordable smart TV can head on to either Flipkart or Mi.com. Notably, it has been launched as a part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale that will go on until August 9.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-Inch Specifications

The Mi TV 4C 32-inch is almost similar to the Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition 32-inch model launched last year. The only difference in terms of looks appears to be the slightly thicker bezels around the screen in the latest offering.

In terms of specifications, one of the major highlights of the Xiaomi Mi LED Smart TV 4C 32-inch is touted to be its audio performance. The latest Mi smart TV makes use of dual 10W powerful stereo speakers. The company claims that these speakers can deliver an exceptional audio experience. The screen has a HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a Vivid Picture Engine. Eventually, if you are using the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch smart TV for watching web series or movies, then you will love the experience, adds Xiaomi.

The hardware aspects powered the new Xiaomi smart TV include a quad-core 64-bit processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB storage space. Despite the affordable price tag, this smart TV model comes with multiple ports, WiFi, and Bluetooth connectivity support. The company gives users the choice of either placing it on a tabletop or hang it on the wall.

As usual, Xiaomi has focused on bringing the content-first experience to its users. The newly launched smart TV in the Mi LED TV lineup also focuses on the same. With PatchWall OS with deep AI integration, it provides access to content from over 25 partners including Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, AltBalaji, SonyLIV, and JioCinema. The local content partners include SUNNXT, Kutuk, EPICON, and HoiChoi among others. The OS offers content is over 16 languages.

Furthermore, the Mi Quick Wake feature enables users to resume the content from where they were watching, be it a movie or show. Also, there is Google Assistant that lets users control the smart TV using their voice commands.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-Inch Competition

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch comes as a stiff rival to the other affordable smart TV offerings available in India. Notably, there are bestselling models from Realme, Samsung, TCL, LG and many other brands. Most of these smart TV models have almost similar specifications, pricing and features. Like the other existing models in the Mi TV lineup, the latest offering also runs Android TV OS and customized PatchWall UI on top and there is support for Chromecast. These aspects make it a good performer and an arch rival to counterparts from other brands.

Having said that, are you interested in buying the Xiaomi Mi TV 4C 32-inch? Do let us know what you think about this affordable smart TV from Xiaomi via the comments section below.

Best Mobiles in India