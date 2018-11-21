Xiaomi Mi TV 4S with 75-inch 4K display officially launched for Rs 82,000

Xiaomi has launched yet another 4K smart-tv with premium audio features. The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S is the latest flagship television from the company with a boast of new features, which will enhance the overall multimedia consuming experience.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S price and specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S will be available from 23rd of November on Xiaomi Mall for a price of 7999 Yuan (Rs 85,000). As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Xiaom iMi TV 4S in India.

Compared to the Xiaomi Mi TV 4 with 75 inches (retails for 8999 Yuan or Rs 92,000), the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S 75-inch is priced slightly lower, with improved features and specifications.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4S specifications

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S comes with a massive 75-inch screen offering 4K or UHD resolution. Just like the Xiaomi Mi TV 4, the Mi TV 4S is an HDR enabled television, which can display native HDR content via various streaming services like Netflix, Amazon, and YouTube.

With respect to design, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S comes with a slim design profile with a full-metal unibody design, offering a premium look and feel compared to the other smart-televisions with a similar price tag. The thin bezels across the screen will offer higher screen to body ratio, offering an un-interrupted smart-television experience.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4S is powered by a Quad-core chipset based on the A-53 architecture with 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of internal storage. It does offer other connectivity features like Dolby HD Audio with DTS sound profile.

In terms of connectivity, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4S offers dual-channel Wi-Fi with Bluetooth connectivity. With respect to I/O, the television offers triple HDMI port, LAN port, A/V out, 3.5 mm headphone jack, SPDIF port, and dual USB-A ports. The television offers PatchWall UI, based on the Android open-source operating system.