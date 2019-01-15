Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch, Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch first sale debuts today

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch and Mi TV 4A Pro 43-inch smart TV models were launched in India last week starting from Rs. 22,999. These TVs are all set to go on sale for the first time in the country today at 12 PM. These will be available via Flipkart, Mi.com and Mi Home stores. Alongside these models, the company also launched the Mi Soundbar.

Both these Xiaomi TVs are based on the company's PatchWall UI similar to the other models from the company. The other notable aspects include inbuilt Chromecast support, 20W stereo speakers, voice command remote controls and a nice looking design with thin bezels. These TVs will be bundled with over 700,000 hours of content provided by 14 partners.

Xiaomi TVs price in India

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4X Pro 55-inch is priced at Rs. 39,999 and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro 43-inch is priced at Rs. 22,999. The sale is all set to debut at 12 PM today and you will have to hurry up to buy them before the stock runs out.

Specifications and features

The Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch model comes with a 55-inch 4K UHD display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It is a 10-bit display with HDR10 support as well. This TV uses a 64-bit Amlogic quad-core processor paired with Mali-450 GPU, 2GB RAM and 8GB storage space. The other aspects of this smart TV from Xiaomi include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, S/PDIF and Ethernet port. There are 20W stereo speakers along with DTS-HD surround sound support.

When it comes to the 43-inch model, the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro, this model a FHD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels and an 8-bit color depth panel. There is quad-core 64-bit Amologic chipset, 1GB of RAM and 8GB storage space. It has 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, A/V, Wi-Fi, Ethernet and more. It has a powerful 20W speakers with DTS Codec support. It comes with the same user experience with PatchWall OS as the 55-inch model and features inbuilt Play Store, Chromecast and YouTube.