Xiaomi Mi TV Box 2 Could Feature Detachable Design, Hints Leaked Sketch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi launched the Mi Box set-top-box back in 2016. Since the launch of this product, several versions of the same such as the Mi Box 3, Mi Box 3C, Mi Box 4, and Mi Box 4C have been launched in China. However, only the Mi Box and Mi Box S have been launched in the global markets.

Fresh reports hint that the company is prepping the Mi TV Box 2. As per Slashleaks, the upcoming set-top-box has been leaked in the form of a sketch revealing what we can expect from it in terms of looks. And, there is an interesting design element in the leaked sketch.

Xiaomi Mi TV Box 2 Leak

The leaked sketch shows that it will carry the moniker Xiaomi Mi TV Box 2 and that there will be a detachable design. The design appears to hint that the set-top-box will double as a charging dock for remote control. When it is in use, the remote control can be removed and attached back to the set-top-box after use.

Notably, there is no such set-top-box design in the market right now revealing that it is an innovative one. It will save time and hassle in searching for the remote, which is a common aspect in almost all households.

For now, there is no confirmation if Xiaomi is working on such a product. The only thing that we know is the leaked Mi TV Stick alleged to be launched in Europe this year. This product was leaked in Europe earlier this year but there is no clarity regarding when we can expect the same to be launched and how the company will refresh this set-top-box lineup.

What We Think

Though it appears to be an innovative design, given the size of the Mi Box, it remains to be seen if it will arrive with such a design and if the same is practically possible. Furthermore, it remains to be seen how the detachable design will affect the aesthetics of the Xiaomi set-top-box. Adding to it, we still have our doubts if such a design is possible for a set-top-box, especially for a competitively priced product from Xiaomi.

Best Mobiles in India