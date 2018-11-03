Xiaomi ships more than one million Mi LED TVs in last nine months

Chinese technology giant Xiaomi has said that it has shipped more than one million Mi LED TVs in over nine months. One million Mi TVs account for all variants sold across all Xiaomi sale platforms for Mi LED TVs.

Raghu Reddy, Head - Category and Online Sales, Xiaomi India said, "We are extremely proud to be sharing another Mi TV milestone with our fans and thankful for all the love. It took us years of planning to get the hardware design, smart Patchwall User Interface, and software partnerships to deliver a truly smart TV experience for India and we are glad that over a million Indians put their faith in our product. Based on what we know, no other brand has ever achieved this in India."

According to the Mi TVs have garnered a lot of love from users across India as this quantum of customer ratings suggest, for the TV category in the online space.

To celebrate this achievement, Xioami is offering Rs. 1000 discount on Mi LED Smart TV 4A 43 and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 32 on Mi.com.

"The year 2018 has been phenomenal and has laid down a beautiful chapter for Mi TVs in India. One thing I would like to share with our Mi Fans is that this is just the beginning of a beautiful Mi TV journey and there will be many more reasons to celebrate," Reddy said.

Xiaomi announced that it will manufacture its Mi LED TVs in the country in partnership with Dixon Technologies.

The new Mi LED TV manufacturing plant, built in partnership with Dixon Technologies is located in a campus in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh with a total campus area spanning across 32 acres. The factory with Dixon Technologies now employs more than 850 people.

The factory will result in a production capacity of 100,000 Mi LED TVs per month by Q1 2019, during operational hours which if laid down covers more than 11 football fields* of surface area.

The new Mi LED TV manufacturing plant will start local assembly with Mi LED Smart TV 4A 80cm and Mi LED Smart TV 4A 180cm for now.