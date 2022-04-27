Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series Goes Official Starting At Rs. 15,499; Features & Availability Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Xiaomi has announced several products including a smartphone, a tablet, and smart TVs in India. The brand has unveiled the successor of the Xiaomi Smart TV 4A series dubbed the Smart TV 5A. The series includes a total of three models which comes in 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch screen sizes. Let's take a look at the pricing and features of the latest Xiaomi Smart TV 4A models.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series Price & Availability In India

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 32-inch model has been announced at Rs. 15,499, the 40-inch model will cost Rs. 22,999 and the 43-inch model retails for Rs. 25,999. All three models of the Smart TV 5A series will go on sale starting April 30 via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi stores. Users can also get an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on HDFC bank credit card and EMI transactions which brings the starting price to Rs. 13,499.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series Features

As mentioned above, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A will be available in three screen sizes. The trio come with LED-backlit LCD panel with a 60Hz refresh rate. However, the 32-inch model comes with an HD resolution, while both the 40-inch and 43-inch Smart TVs support Full HD resolution. In terms of design, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series has a bezel-less design.

They also include Xiaomi's proprietary Vivid Picture Engine image-processing tech and run Android TV 11 with Xiaomi's Patchwall UI on top. Both the 40-inch and 43-inch models pack a 24W speaker, while the 32-inch model comes with a 20W speaker. Besides, all three models support Dolby audio, DTS-X, and DTS-X Virtual.

Moreover, the 40-inch and 43-inch smart TVs come with 1.5GB RAM, 8GB storage, and quad-core A55 CPU, while the 32-inch model supports 1GB RAM, 8GB storage, and quad-core A35 CPU. Other common features of all the three models include Google Assistant, Chromecast, Google Play Store, dual-band WiFi, and Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. In terms of ports, they have 2 x HDMI 2.0, 2 x USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series: Should You Buy?

If you are planning to buy a smart TV under Rs. 20,000, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series can be good to consider, You'll get all the latest features including a great viewing experience. Apart from the Smart TV 5A series, the brand has today announced its first OLED smart TV named the Xiaomi OLED Vision in India. It comes with a bezel-less design with a metal body.

As far as the price is concerned, the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV has been introduced with a price tag of Rs. 89,999 in India. With bank offers, it can be purchased for Rs. 83,999 starting May 19. To know detailed features of the Xiaomi OLED Vision TV, you can click here.

Additionally, the brand has brought the flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC starting at Rs. 62,999, while the Xiaomi Pad 5 has been launched starting at Rs. 26,999.

Best Mobiles in India