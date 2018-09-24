ENGLISH

Xiaomi Smart TVs will now available in the offline market

The Smart LED TV supports dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a cinematic experience.

    Xiaomi today said that its Mi LED Smart TVs will now available in the offline market in India.

    "Given the incredible demand, Xiaomi India has decided to expand the channels of availability for these products," Xiaomi said in a statement. Adding that Xiaomi customers and Mi Fans can now experience and buy Mi LED Smart TVs in over 500 Mi Preferred Partner stores across nine cities.

    These cities include Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Indore, Patna, Pune, Mumbai and Madurai, it added.

    For those who are not aware the new 55- inch TV from Xiaomi runs on the Android-based Patchwall UI. It also has a dual-speaker set-up boasting Dolby and DTS audio for a truly cinematic experience.

    The most impressive thing about the Smart TV is it's 4.9 mm thickness which is even less than the iPhone 7 and iPhone X. It also has three HDMI ports (including 1 ARC port), and two USB ports (3.0+2.0), along with Dual-Band Wi-fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 to connect wireless headphones or other Bluetooth devices.

    The Smart TV comes with a sleek metal body and a frameless display which makes it quite appealing and premium.

    The company has also announced its partnership with ACT Fibernet for special internet broadband plans for TV users.

    As part of this collaboration ACT, Fibernet will offer specially customized broadband plans across Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad beginning 12 June 2018.

