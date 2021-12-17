Xiaomi TV Stick 4K With Android TV 11 Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Xiaomi has been selling its affordable Android TV devices for the past few years. Some of its bestselling devices include the Mi Box series and the Mi TV Stick. Back in September this year, the company we saw reports that an updated version of the Mi TV Stick is on cards as the same was spotted on the FCC certification database. Now, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K has been announced officially.

A few months back, the Chinese company announced that it will skip the Mi brand from its upcoming products. As mentioned, the recently launched device has been named Xiaomi TV Stick 4K without the Mi branding. It comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos features as well.

Xiaomi TV Stick 4K Features

Though the product announcement has not been published for the new Xiaomi TV Stick 4K, a product page has appeared on the global website of the company via Android TV Guide. It looks similar to the photos that were leaked by the FCC certification listing. Both the stick and remote share a similar black design. Notably, the remote features two branded buttons that are for Netflix and Prime Video but it might vary based on the market.

Talking about the main upgrade, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K supports 4K playback as indicated by its name. The earlier Mi TV Stick features only FHD 1080p video playback support. It makes the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K a stiff rival to the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K and Chromecast with Google TV. Taking the competition to the next level, the streaming stick supports Android TV 11 and hardware decoding support for VP9 and AV1.

As of now, there is no word regarding the exact chipset that powers the device. Given that the previous leaks pointed at the use of an Amologic S905Y4 SoC, we can expect it to match the company's quad-core Cortex A35 description.

While this seems to be an upgrade to the previous iteration of the Mi TV Stick, it comes with some downsides. Xiaomi did not include an SD card or an additional USB port. Also, it comes with just 8GB of storage space. Given that Google released Android TV 12 this month, we can expect the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K to get the update later.

When it comes to pricing, the Xiaomi TV Stick 4K's official pricing is not revealed for now. We can expect it to be priced similar to the previous generation model, so it could be priced around Rs. 3,000 in the country.

