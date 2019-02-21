Xiaomi XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker officially launched News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi unveiled a new smart speaker along with the Mi 9 series smartphones.

On Wednesday, Xiaomi unveiled a slew of smartphones in its home market China. It took the wraps off the flagship Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone and an affordable variant of the same called Mi 9 SE. Along with these phones, the company also unveiled a new Smart TV Speaker called the XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker.

It is a smart speaker with a 4-inch touchscreen display for visual and interactive options. Users can use their voice commands to control this Xiaomi smart speaker using the touchscreen. Notably, the device could be a direct rival to the Amazon Echo Spot, which is also a smart speaker with a display.

XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker

The XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker can control smart home devices and smart doorbells letting users play music, set alarms and more. It is said that this new addition to the XiaoAI series will be available on open beta registrations on February 28. As of now, Xiaomi has not divulged any more details regarding this device but these are expected to be out soon. As its name indicates, this smart speaker uses Xiaomi's own virtual voice assistant.

Sequel to XiaoAI Speaker HD

Back in January this year, Xiaomi announced the XiaoAi Speaker HD for 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,100). XiaoAi Speaker HD features a minimalistic tower-like design and measures 150 x 150 x 230 mm in dimensions. At the first glance, it resembles the smart speakers from Google Home series. The smart speaker is available in dark gray and light gray fabric options surrounding its body. The fabric enclosure ensures that the innards are protected from dust so that there is no interruption in the sound transmission.

XiaoAi Speaker HD offers three-dimensional stereo sound with 360-degree surround sound support. There are four controls - power button, play/pause button, volume up and volume down. It has a high-power full-range speaker array providing superior performance. It has an optimized sound field and 104mm large-caliber woofer for an accurate transient response.