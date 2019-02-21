ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Xiaomi XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker officially launched

    Xiaomi unveiled a new smart speaker along with the Mi 9 series smartphones.

    By
    |

    On Wednesday, Xiaomi unveiled a slew of smartphones in its home market China. It took the wraps off the flagship Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone and an affordable variant of the same called Mi 9 SE. Along with these phones, the company also unveiled a new Smart TV Speaker called the XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker.

    Xiaomi XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker officially launched

     

    It is a smart speaker with a 4-inch touchscreen display for visual and interactive options. Users can use their voice commands to control this Xiaomi smart speaker using the touchscreen. Notably, the device could be a direct rival to the Amazon Echo Spot, which is also a smart speaker with a display.

    XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker

    The XiaoAI Mini TV Smart Speaker can control smart home devices and smart doorbells letting users play music, set alarms and more. It is said that this new addition to the XiaoAI series will be available on open beta registrations on February 28. As of now, Xiaomi has not divulged any more details regarding this device but these are expected to be out soon. As its name indicates, this smart speaker uses Xiaomi's own virtual voice assistant.

    Sequel to XiaoAI Speaker HD

    Back in January this year, Xiaomi announced the XiaoAi Speaker HD for 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,100). XiaoAi Speaker HD features a minimalistic tower-like design and measures 150 x 150 x 230 mm in dimensions. At the first glance, it resembles the smart speakers from Google Home series. The smart speaker is available in dark gray and light gray fabric options surrounding its body. The fabric enclosure ensures that the innards are protected from dust so that there is no interruption in the sound transmission.

    XiaoAi Speaker HD offers three-dimensional stereo sound with 360-degree surround sound support. There are four controls - power button, play/pause button, volume up and volume down. It has a high-power full-range speaker array providing superior performance. It has an optimized sound field and 104mm large-caliber woofer for an accurate transient response.

    Read More About: xiaomi smart speakers news
    Story first published: Thursday, February 21, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 21, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue