Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD announced for Rs. 6,100

Earlier today, Xiaomi announced the Mi Air True Wireless Earbuds in its home market China. In addition to it, the company also unveiled a smart speaker called XiaoAi Speaker HD. This latest speaker from the Chinese company features its own virtual voice assistant called XiaoAi. Well, this Xiaomi speaker delivers HiFi sound quality and supports 360-degree surround sound.

Price and availability

Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD is priced at 599 yuan (approx. Rs. 6,100). While the pre-orders are open, the sale will debut on January 11. As of now, there is no word regarding the global launch of this smart speaker and we can expect further details to be revealed later.

Xiaomi XiaoAi Speaker HD features

When it comes to the design, the XiaoAi Speaker HD features a minimalistic tower-like design and measures 150 x 150 x 230 mm in dimensions. At the first glance, it resembles the smart speakers from Google Home series. The smart speaker is available in dark gray and light gray fabric options surrounding its body. The fabric enclosure ensures that the innards are protected from dust so that there is no interruption in the sound transmission.

XiaoAi Speaker HD offers three-dimensional stereo sound with 360-degree surround sound support. There are four controls - power button, play/pause button, volume up and volume down. It has a high-power full-range speaker array providing superior performance. It has an optimized sound field and 104mm large-caliber woofer for an accurate transient response.

There is a Digital Signal Processor delivering powerful loudness control. It can compensate and adjust the audio output as per the volume automatically. Also, the speaker dynamically adjusts the tri-band loudness to deliver a balanced sound field and offers clearer, natural, resistant and soft sound output. The connectivity aspects include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.1 with support for A2DP music playback.

The XiaoAi Speaker HD features an array of six high-sensitivity microphones for accurate voice recognition and quick response to voice commands. In addition to controlling the speaker via voice commands, users can also control other smart home devices such s adjusting the brightness, turning lights on and off, etc. with this smart speaker from Xiaomi.